Mumbai: Cat hurt in woman's suicide at Andheri will live, says vet

Updated: Jan 11, 2020, 08:04 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Andheri resident Pooja Raikar had taken the cat to the Parel SPCA on Thursday.

The cat whose spine was broken in the mishap
The cat that was badly injured after coming under a woman, Deepa Kiran Kothari, who had committed suicide, by allegedly jumping from a building in Andheri West on Thursday, was admitted to the Thane-based SPCA hospital by animal activist Quiien Banerjee on Friday.

Andheri resident Pooja Raikar had taken the cat to the Parel SPCA on Thursday. A source from the hospital said the cat's backbone has been broken and the treatment is only available at the Thane hospital.

Doctors said after surgery the cat should recover.

