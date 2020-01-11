Mumbai: Cat hurt in woman's suicide at Andheri will live, says vet

The cat whose spine was broken in the mishap

The cat that was badly injured after coming under a woman, Deepa Kiran Kothari, who had committed suicide, by allegedly jumping from a building in Andheri West on Thursday, was admitted to the Thane-based SPCA hospital by animal activist Quiien Banerjee on Friday.

Andheri resident Pooja Raikar had taken the cat to the Parel SPCA on Thursday. A source from the hospital said the cat's backbone has been broken and the treatment is only available at the Thane hospital.

Doctors said after surgery the cat should recover.

