Mumbai: Cat seriously injured in woman's suicide dies

The cat whose spine was broken in the incident of a 45-year-old woman landing on it after she jumped to her death at Andheri West on January 11, died at the Thane SPCA hospital on Saturday. The veterinary doctors said the cat had a broken its backbone due to the impact, which caused her severe internal injuries.

Speaking to mid-day Quiien Banerjee who had taken the cat to the Thane SPCA said, " On Saturday, January 11, I got a call from the hospital saying the cat had passed away. The cat's back was completely broken and as a result, she died due to internal haemorrhage. We could have saved her, had people taken her to the hospital immediately rather than waiting all day long."

"The incident happened at 10.30 am while the cat received help at 9 pm — almost after 12 hours. We tried to save her, but she passed away due to severe blood loss," SPCA doctors said.

On January 9, Deepa Kothari jumped off her eighth-floor flat at Azad Nagar in Andheri West. When Kothari fell, she landed directly on the cat. When people were moving her body to the hospital, they found the cat lying underneath, alive but with serious injuries.

