Drug Case: Celebs to be called only if evidence strong

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is investigating a drugs angle in the case of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has been instructed by top brass to focus on gathering strong evidence against celebrities before calling them in. SIT officials have also been asked to go after the drug peddlers and reveal the connection between celebrities and drugs.

After questioning Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor on September 27, no more celebrities have been called in for questioning. NCB Director General Rakesh Asthana had come to Mumbai and held a meeting with the investigating officers and took details of the investigation conducted so far. In the meeting, he clearly told the officers to give priority to collecting strong evidence against the accused.

For the last two-and-a-half months, the ED and CBI have been investigating this case, but they have not yet found anything tangible. The NCB, which is investigating the drugs angle, has arrested 19 people, mostly drug peddlers. It has also arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty and Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty.

An NCB official said, "Many celebrities are on our radar. We are conducting surveillance on some of their phones." So far, the NCB hasn't found anything directly related to Rajput's death.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news