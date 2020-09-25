Mumbai: Central Railway adds 68 more local train services

The services have been gradually increased for the convenience of passengers and to avoid crowding and maintain social distancing. File pic

The Central Railway (CR) Mumbai, on Thursday, announced 68 more local train trips with immediate effect, taking the total number of services from 355 to 423.

Confirming the development, CR's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said, "Central Railway currently operates 355 special suburban services for essential services staff as notified by the government of Maharashtra. In order to maintain social distancing and avoid crowding, CR has taken a decision to increase the number of daily special suburban services from 355 to 423 from September 24."

Sutar said the special suburban trains and stations over CR are regularly sanitised and cleaned to upkeep proper hygiene.

76 MSRTC buses arrive in city

The BEST Undertaking on Thursday acknowledged that the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses had started arriving in Mumbai. So far, 76 buses have arrived and they were not just put in use on long routes, but also regular routes. BEST spokesperson Manoj Varade said 76 buses have been received from MSRTC and started operating on route numbers 4Ltd., 7Ltd., 8Ltd., C-72 and 30Ltd.

Maskless passenger hits BEST conductor

A BEST bus conductor was assaulted by a passenger whom he told to wear a mask on Wednesday. The conductor, Sainath Kharpade, was on duty on bus 706. He told the passenger to wear a mask but the man didn’t listen. Near the Mahindra stop, the man suddenly assaulted Kharpade and as the bus stopped, jumped out and fled.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news