Mumbai: Central Railway collects Rs 5.51 lakh as fine for spitting from commuters

The Central Railway has collected a whopping fine of Rs 5.51 lakh so far in about 4,779 cases so far from those violating the rules

Central Railway commuters are requested to look before the spit on the platforms or trains of Central Railway. The Central Railway has begun a crackdown on spitters and has actually begun levying fine on commuters for the above-said offence. It has authorised ticket checkers to take action against those who violate rules. The Central Railway has collected a whopping fine of Rs 5.51 lakh so far in about 4,779 cases so far.

"Authorising ticket checkers to take action against offenders has been helping in a big way. Ticket checkers are our ground soldiers who are moving around the stations and on railway premise all the time. The action will further give a boost to the Swacch Bharat campaign," Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Sunil Udasi said.

"Mumbai's railway stations are not only an integral part of a Mumbaikar's daily life but it is also a place to spread the message of behavioural change. When other commuters see the action happening, it will discourage others from doing so," Udasi added.

Central Railway has also stepped up its overall clean-up drive across its stations in Mumbai. In the past few months, the CR has cleared over 50,000 cubic metres of trash between the 53 km route of Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan and a similar amount from the 21 km stretch between CSMT and Mankhurd station.

The Central Railway has also been running a garbage special train called 'muck special' thrice a week.

