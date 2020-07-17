Mumbai: Central Railway completes infrastructure work on 23 bridges in lockdown

In addition to running freight trains for ensuring an uninterrupted supply of essentials and running select special passenger trains across India, the Central Railway has completed important infrastructure work, thereby utilising the lockdown period.



Dombivli FOB

Speaking to mid-day, Central Railway chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said, "The amount of work that has been done would have required many traffic blocks and impact on some trains running during the normal period. Infrastructure work at 23 locations over Central Railway for launching of steel girders for 14 foot over bridges and dismantling distressed steel structures of 9 foot Over bridges were carried out during lockdown."

He further said, "Out of these 23 important infrastructures works, 7 were in Mumbai division, 10 in Bhusaval division, one each in Nagpur and Solapur divisions, 3 on Pune division and one by the construction wing."



Chinchwad FOB

Mumbai Division

Launch of girders for 6-meter wide foot over bridge (FOB) at Dombivali station and 3.66-meter wide midsection FOB near Belapur station.

Dismantling of distressed steel 2 spans of FOB at Vadala Road, one span of FOB at Ambarnath, one span of FOB at Ambivli, and 2 spans of FOB at Atgaon.

Dismantling of two spans of more than 100-year-old FOB at Vasind railway station.

Nagpur Division

Launching of 6 meter wide FOB girders having 6 spans crossing 16 Rrailway tracks at Wardha station.

Bhusaval-FOB-Girder

Bhusaval Division

Girders launching for replacement of old FOB with a new 4.88 metre FOB at Bhusaval station

Launching of girders of 3.66 metre wide FOB at Bodwad station on Bhusaval-Badnera section and one FOB at New Amravati in Badnera-Narkher section.

Launching of girders for replacement of old FOB by 6 metre wide FoB at Akola station.

Launching of girders for 3.66 metre wide FoBs at Chandur Bazar station and Amravati station on Badnera-Narkher section and one at Nandura station on Bhusaval-Badnera section.

Dismantling of old corrugated steel structures of distressed FOBs at Bhusaval, Nashik Road, and Shegaon stations.

Solapur Division

Launching of girders of 6 meter wide FOB at Daund station.

Pune Division

Launching of girders for 3.66 metre wide FoB at Kadethan station and 6 meter wide FOB at Chinchwad station.

Dismantling of 2 spans of FOB at Talegaon station.

Construction wing

Construction of 3 metre wide FOB at Bhavaninagar station on Pune division.

Sutar added that optimum utilisation of manpower due to lockdown, effective utilisation of limited resources and machinery and duly observing norms mandated for COVID-19 were observed during the execution of the above works.

