Mumbai: Central Railway crosses Rs 100 crore mark in ticket checking

The Central Railway on Wednesday almost achieved a feat by crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in ticket checking, with 3,809 men on roll and vacancies 490, working 279 trains. So far only Northern Railway has managed to cross the 100 crore mark, working 1,326 trains and many more men on the roll.

Central Railway has crossed Rs 100 crore mark in ticket checking earnings during the current year i.e. from April 1, 2019, to September 24, 2019. The earnings registered Rs 100.29 crore during the current year shows an increase of 13.99 per cent when compared with the earnings of Rs 87.98 crore registered during the corresponding period of last year.

The earnings generated from 19.15 lakh cases of irregular travel registered during the current year also shows an increase of 9.92 per cent over 17.42 lakh cases of irregular travel registered during the corresponding period of last year.

The division-wise earnings and cases registered as on September 24, 2019, are as under –

Mumbai Division - Rs 41.21 crore as against 8.13 lakh cases,

Bhusaval Division – Rs 17.00 crore as against 2.83 lakh cases,

Nagpur Division – Rs 10.46 crore as against 2.31 lakh cases,

Pune Division – Rs 8.79 crore as against 1.72 lakh cases,

Solapur Division – Rs 12.95 crore as against 2.70 lakh cases and

Head Quarters squad – Rs 9.88 crore as against 1.45 lakh cases

While performing the ticket checking duties, the staff of Central Railway has apprehended 6 fake ticket checkers, 4 fake police personnel and 1 fake catering staff.

The ticket checking staff, while working trains have exhibited yeoman service by uniting lost children with their parents and also exhibited utmost courtesy and civil behaviour leading to a reduction in complaints drastically.

