Mumbai: Central Railway gets its first differently-abled power car

In order to accommodate Divyangjan (differently-abled) passengers, engineers at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) have redesigned the power car of the Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) and the Central Railway for the first time has included the new coach in their Mumbai-Pune-Solapur Indrayani Express.

The Central Railway has converted the Indrayani Express into the advanced LHB train on a permanent basis with effect from February 1, 2020.

"For the first time on CR LHB coach with generator van which has been modified with second class cum generator van is being introduced in Indrayani Express. The modified second class cum generator van having a capacity of 36 seats out of which 6 seats are earmarked for Divyangjan and 30 seats have been earmarked for general second class passengers," Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer with Central Railway told mid-day.

He further added that the second class seating coaches provided in new LHB rake have the capacity of 120 seats as compared to 108 seats in old coaches of conventional rake, thereby increasing the seating capacity more by 12 seats per coach.

