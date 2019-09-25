Mumbai: Central Railway motorman halts train to save injured man lying on tracks

This image has been used for representational purposes only

An alert motorman of Central Railway rescued an injured commuter lying on the tracks between Sion and Kurla. He got him prompt medical attention on Monday night. The victim Gautam Bharati, a 20-year old electrician from Bhandup is recovering in Sion Hospital.

The motorman in the 9:12 pm CSMT-Thane slow train spotted Bharati between the tracks at 9:42 pm. He said that the train had already crossed Sion when the light shone on a human. He applied the brakes and alerted the guard, Mahesh Kotian as well.

Chowdhary checked on Bhatia with the help of the commuters and called the control room and lifted him to the safety of the nearest coach of the local.

On Monday night, Bharati and his friend, co-worker Mohammed Tabrage Ansari, 38, had boarded a Thane-bound train from Dadar at 9:15 pm. Ansari said that he had managed to get inside the coach but Bharati couldn't pass the doorway because of the crowded train.

Ansari told Mumbai Mirror, "As soon as the train crossed Sion, I heard ‘gira… gira… (someone fell). When I stood on my heels to see what happened, I couldn’t spot Gautam and my heart skipped a beat."

Ansari added that the victim had been lying there for nearly 15 minutes and at least one train had passed the same stretch. Bharati was given first aid at Kurla station by a GRP personnel. He was first taken to Bhabha Hospital and was later taken to Sion Hospital.

Ansari got down from the train at Kurla station but did not know whom to approach. However, an announcement was made for the hamal to pick up an injured person. He said, "I rushed to the station master’s office and narrated the incident." "I was told an alert motorman had spotted Gautam. I silently thanked God and him," he added.

Ansari also informed his friend's elder brother, Abhishek, immediately.

