Mumbai: Central Railway opens its hospitals to public, holders of PM health scheme card
On Tuesday, the Central Railway (CR) threw open their state-of-the-art hospitals to the general public, and those holding the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) cards. The PMJAY beneficiary holder gets an e-card and can avail service at any of the empanelled hospitals anywhere in the country.
The Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana was launched in September this year was earlier known as the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which aims to better healthcare services for the lowest strata of society. As per the official note, the inclusion of beneficiaries in the scheme is not through registration.
Instead, it is on the basis of information collated by the Socio-Economic Caste Census of 2011 (SECC 2011) and covers 8 crore families in rural areas and 2 crore families in urban areas. While the yardstick for including beneficiaries in the rural areas differs from picking those in the urban areas, the general eligibility parameters followed in the SECC 2011 include literacy rates, median household income, occupation, type of housing, and sanitation.
The beneficiaries in the rural areas are identified on the seven deprivations contained in the SECC database whereas, in the urban areas, 11 occupational criteria are used to verify entitlement. The SECC 2011 list of beneficiaries excludes government employees, people who own 5 acres or more of agricultural land, those who possess two, three or four-wheelers or a mechanized fishing boat, those having Kisan cards with a Rs 50,000 credit limit, anyone who earns more than Rs 10,000 a month and anyone having a refrigerator and landline connections.
The coverage includes:
- Three days pre-hospitalization and 15 days of post-hospitalization expenses
- Around 1,400 procedures with all related costs like OT expenses are taken care
- PMJAY extends coverage for over 1,350 medical packages at empanelled public and private hospitals
- It provides coverage of Rs.5 lakh/family/year
On Central Railway six hospitals are empanelled under PMJAY. They are as follow:
- Zonal Hospital (Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Byculla, Mumbai)
- Divisional Railway Hospital, Kalyan
- Divisional Railway Hospital, Pune
- Divisional Railway Hospital, Solapur
- Divisional Railway Hospital, Bhusaval
- Divisional Railway Hospital, Nagpur
Any person who holds a PMJAY e-card and comes to any of these Railway hospitals will get necessary secondary or tertiary care free of cost maximum up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year.
