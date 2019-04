Mumbai: Central Railway services on Badlapur-Karjat route suspended on Sunday

national

Central Railway will operate Traffic and Power block on Badlapur-Karjat section for removing of protection plate of bridge No. 71/6 and insertion of rail cluster in the position of bridge No. 74/5 between Badlapur-Vangani section, and insertion of precast RCC segmental boxes of bridge No. 86/1 between Neral and Bhivpuri section.

The block will be operated as under -

On UP and DOWN lines between Badlapur and Karjat

On Sunday 14.4.2019 from 10.30 hrs to 15.00 hrs

Due to this work, the train running pattern will be as under:-

Down trains:



CSMT- Karjat local leaving CSMT at 09.01 hrs will run up to Ambernath.

CSMT-Karjat locals leaving CSMT at 09.38 hrs, 10.36 hrs, 11.15 hrs & 13.13 hrs will run up to Badlapur.

Thane-Karjat locals leaving Thane at 10.38 hrs and 12.05 hrs will run up to Badlapur.

CSMT-Khopoli local leaving CSMT at 12.22 hrs will run up to Badlapur

Up Trains:



Karjat-CSMT locals leaving Karjat at 10.45 hrs, 11.19 hrs, 12.01 hrs & 13.00 hrs will run Ex Badlapur i.e. will remain canceled between Karjat and Badlapur.

Karjat-CSMT locals leaving Karjat at 13.57 hrs will run Ex Ambernath i.e. will remain canceled between Karjat and Ambernath.

Karjat – Thane locals leaving Karjat at 12.21 hrs & 13.27 hrs will run Ex Badlapur i.e. will remain canceled between Karjat and Badlapur.

Khopoli-CSMT local leaving Khopoli at 13.48 hrs will run Ex Badlapur i.e. will remain canceled between Karjat and Badlapur

Diversion of DN Mail/Express Trains via- Diva –Panvel –Karjat on April 14, 2019:



17222 Dn LTT – Kakinada Port Express

16339 Dn CSMT – Nagercoil Express

17031 Dn CSMT – Hyderabad Express

Diversion of UP Mail/Express Trains via - Karjat – Panvel – Diva on April 14, 2019:

17032 Up Hyderabad – CSMT Mumbai Express

11042 Up Chennai – CSMT Mumbai Express

11014 Up Coimbatore – LTT Express

Both Up and Dn Trains diverted via – Diva-Panvel-Karjat will halt at Diva station for the convenience of passengers boarding / detraining at Kalyan.

