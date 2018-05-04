Mumbai: Central Railway starts removing bunkers from stations
Following a series of reports by mid-day in the aftermath of the Elphinstone stampede, Central Railway starts demolishing police bunkers from stations
A police bunker on platform number 1 at Kurla station
mid-day impact>> Finally, commuters at Kurla station will get more space to walk on, courtesy mid-day's railway station audit that continues to effect changes even now. After persistent follow-ups, the Central Railway yesterday began the process to decongest platforms by removing unwanted police bunkers from the space, starting with Kurla, where one such bunker was demolished. mid-day had highlighted in its audit how these bunkers, created after 26/11, had become a dumping ground for garbage and hampered easy movement.
A large bunker outside RPF office at Kurla station's narrow platform number 1 had not only narrowed down the space further near the ladies compartment, but also rendered a lot of area on the platform useless.
Authorities have demolished the bunker
In addition to bunkers, picking up various points highlighted in mid-day's campaign, the CR has got cracking on numerous installations and shops located on platforms that had been a hindrance for commuters. Other things officials have removed or relocated include ATMs, water kiosks, milk booths and canteens.
The CR said the action was a follow-up to the recommendations of the multi-disciplinary teams that had been set up after the Elphinstone Road stampede. In a multi-part series of all three lines - Main and Harbour of CR and the Western Railway - mid-day had personally visited stations and reviewed the crowded premises during peak hours. The WR, too, has been working to correct the issues brought up in the audit.
CR chief public relations officer Sunil Udasi said, "Our aim is to decongest platform areas to make dispersal of passengers better."
Rain-readiness
The CR said it was contemplating having a separate monsoon timetable for local trains to avoid a shutdown of operations. "We are having a meeting with the IMD and will seek full details of tide levels and weather analysis. On high tide and neap tide days, we will run trains as per the Sunday timetable, so that there are fewer trains in operation, and don't get stuck. This will ensure that services keep running without a hitch," a divisional official said. The railways is also working on converting one WDS6 class of loco to shunt stranded locals during floods.
