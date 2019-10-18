Mumbai: Central Railway stations to have massage services, health check-up kiosks

he Central Railway (CR) will soon introduce massage services and general health check-up kiosk at prominent stations. Body massage chairs and health kiosks will be installed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Kalyan, Thane and Dadar stations, and made available to you at nominal rates, a report in Mumbai Mirror said.

Commuters can avail a 10-minute massage for Rs 100 and get checked for 21 health parameters such as bone mass, pulse rate, body fat hydration, height, muscle mass, oxygen saturation, body temperature, basal metabolic rate, metabolic age, body mass index and blood pressure among others for Rs 60, the report added. The health kiosk will have inbuilt devices that will source their medical details and enable patients to virtually consult a doctor through video link.

A CR official, on condition of anonymity, said, "Two body massage chairs will be installed at CSMT station, one each at Dadar, Thane and Kalyan stations. Passengers can avail the massage services within a month, if all goes as planned." He said that once the machines are installed, the railways would receive Rs 11,56,000 per annum as license fee. Moreover, authorities were quoted saying the health kiosks would be installed in the stations in two to three months.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR said the project aims to provide bio-testing facilities to commuters and it will be first introduced at selected stations. He said if the services get positive responses from the public, it will be implemented in other stations too. The report quoted Chief Commercial Manager (passenger services) Iti Pandey saying the services are being installed in the stations in the Mumbai division.

