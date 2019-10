Mumbai: Central Railway to run 28 special trains this Diwali

Central Railway will run Suvidha and special trains on special charges between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Varanasi, Pune-Jaipur, Pune-Hazrat Nizamuddin, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Shalimar &Nagpur-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus/Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai one-way specials during this Diwali festival season 2019.

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Varanasi Superfast Suvidha specials (6)

82101 Superfast Suvidha special train will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 23.05 hrs every Sunday from 20.10.2019 to 3.11.2019 (3 trips) and will arrive at Varanasi at 01.30 hrs on Tuesday.

Superfast Suvidha special train will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 23.05 hrs every Sunday from 20.10.2019 to 3.11.2019 (3 trips) and will arrive at Varanasi at 01.30 hrs on Tuesday. 82102 Superfast Suvidha special will leave Varanasi at 08.00 hrs on every Tuesday from 22.10.2019 to 5.11.2019 (3 trips) and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 08.20 hrs next day.

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur and Allahabad Chheoki Jn.

Composition: One AC-2 Tier, 8 AC-3 Tier, 4 Sleeper Class, 3 General Second Class

Pune-Jaipur Superfast Suvidha and Special Train on Special Charges (6)

82113 Suvidha special will leave Pune at 19.50 hrs on Tuesday 22.10.2019 and 29.10.2019 and arrive Jaipur at 20.25 hrs next day

01455 special will leave Pune at 19.50 hrs on Tuesday 5.11.2019 and arrive Jaipur at 20.25 hrs next day

82114 Suvidha special will leave Jaipur at 21.55 hrs on Wednesday 30.10.2019and 6.11.2019 and arrive Pune at 21.25 hrs next day

01456 special will leave Jaipur at 21.55 hrs on Wednesday 23.10.2019 and arrive Pune at 21.25 hrs next day.

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ratlam, Jaora, Mandasor, Nimach, Nimbahera, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Bijainagar, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Phulera Jn.

Composition: Two AC- 3 tier, 14 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class.

Pune-Hazrat Nizamuddin Superfast Suvidha specials (6)

82109 Superfast Suvidha Special will leave Pune at 00.25 hrs on every Tuesday from 22.10.2019 to 5.11.2019 and arrive Hazrat Nizamuddin at 01.00 hrs next day

82110 Superfast Suvidha Special will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 04.00 hrs every Wednesday from 23.10.2019 to 6.11.2019 and arrive Pune at 07.25 hrs next day.

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Mathura Jn.

Composition: 13 AC 3-Tier, 2 General Second Class

Nagpur-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus one way special (1 trip)

02032 Superfast Special will leave Nagpur at 23.00 hrs on Wednesday 23.10.2019 and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.45 hrs next day.

Halts: Ajni, Sewagram, Wardha, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon, Chandur, Badnera, Murtizapur, Akola, Shegaon, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Chalisgaon, Manmad, Nashik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan, Thane.

Composition: 14 Sleeper Class and 6 General Second Class

Nagpur-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus one way special (3)

01234 Special will leave Nagpur at 16.00 hrs on 24.10.2019, 26.10.2019 and 28.10.2019 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 08.20 hrs next day.

Halts:Ajni, Sewagram, Wardha, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon, Chandur, Badnera, Murtizapur, Akola, Shegaon, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Chalisgaon, Manmad, Nashik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan, Dadar.

Composition: 14 Sleeper Class and 6 General Second Class

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Shalimar Superfast Suvidha specials (6)

82111 Superfast Suvidha Special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 00.20 hrs on every Friday from 25.10.2019 to 8.11.2019 and arrive Shalimar at 09.30 hrs next day. 82112 Superfast Suvidha Special will leave Shalimar at 12.10 hrs on every Saturday from 26.10.2019 to 9.11.2019 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 23.50 hrs next day

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Akola, Badnera, Wardha, Nagpur, Gondia, Durg, Raipur, Bilaspur, Champa Jn., Raigarh, Jharsuguda Jn., Rourkela, Chakradharpur, Tatanagar, Kharagpur, Santragachi.

Composition: One AC-2 Tier, 8 AC-3 Tier, 4 Sleeper Class and 3 General Second Class.

Bookings for Superfast Suvidha special trains no.82101, 82113, 82109, 82111 and for 01455, 02032, 01234 special trains on special charges will open at all PRS locations and on website www.irctc.co.in from 16.10.2019. General second class coaches in these special trains will run as unreserved coaches and tickets can be booked through UTS system as applicable for superfast mail/express trains.