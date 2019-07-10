Mumbai: Central Railway trains down in rush hour

national

Central Railway officials said both the problems had been fixed, but due to the effect of disruption and bunching of trains, services will remain delayed for some time

Representational Pic

Train services on Central Railway's main and harbour line were affected due to a power cut near Kalyan and a train unit failure near Sewri in the morning rush hour on Wednesday.

While at 9:04 am, the power from overhead wires got switched off due to failure of Tata Power system grid at Kalyan, Igatpuri and Lonavala. The supply was restored by MSEDCL by 9:07 am but led to the detention of a large number of trains.

On the harbour line, the PL-32 Panvel-CSMT train was held up between Sewri and Cotton Green due to a technical problem.

As crowds increased and complaints start pouring in, the railways started two special local trains between Kurla and Mumbai CSMT.

