Mumbai: Central Railway uses banner to block view with a loo at Kurla

After mid-day's report about the toilet at Kurla station, which women commuters descending a staircase could see right into, an advertisement was used as a view-cutter



The view has been covered with an ad

The Central Railway has put up a view-cutter over the men's loo at Kurla station following a story in mid-day, as commuters descending the staircase of the new bridge could see right into it. Women commuters were embarrassed everyday, as the staircase of the new multi-crore foot overbridge at Kurla station ended near the men's loo and they could see right into it. Many stopped using it due to this.

Acting on the report (No one wants to see this crappy sight every morning), the Divisional Railway Manager's Office of Central Railway, Mumbai, took up the issue seriously, and put up an advertising banner on the public toilet facade.

"A huge advertising banner has been put up there to solve the problem at present and a permanent solution will be found at a later date," a senior official said. Divisional Railway officials said this particular bridge was built under the trespass control programme by the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation, and is very helpful in decongesting Kurla station.

"We do not know how such things happen. Is there no rule to survey sites before work is taken up? Anyway, it is good to know that the Central Railway has listened to commuters' complaints and put up the view-cutter," Subhash Gupta, former member of Central Railway's Zonal Railway Users' Consultative Committee, said.

