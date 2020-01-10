Mumbai: Central Railway's first AC local to start operating this month

The train arrived on Central Railway in December and has undergone a three-week trial.

The Central Railway has completed trials of the first Air-Conditioned (AC) local train and sent their report to the railway board, awaiting its approval and dates. The train will run in January 2020 itself.

Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager of Central Railway, in his first media interaction told mid-day that the train will operate on the trans-harbour railway route between Thane - Panvel and Vashi and Thane railway stations. 16 services will be introduced-- three during morning and three during evening peak hours.

"The papers have gone to the board for final approval and dates. Once we get a nod, we will finalise the run," Mittal said.

The train arrived on Central Railway in December and has undergone a three-week trial. This is the first of the six trains that has arrived on Central Railway and is a 'shorty'.

Fixed at the height of 4,270 mm as compared to the 4,283 mm ones of the ones that run on Western Railway, the train has been customised for Central Railway where there area number of low bridges.

There are plans to get six AC local trains by March 2020 that will be introduced on the mainline between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)- Kalyan and on the harbour railway between CSMT and Panvel railway stations.

