Mumbai: Central Railway's new AC train will be the shortest of all

Updated: Nov 30, 2019, 08:05 IST | Rajendra B Aklekar | Mumbai

A senior official said the new AC local has been customised to the requirements of all CR trains and can run across all sectors with ease.

The CR Mumbai's Air-Conditioned local train will be the shortest of all. It will be fixed at the height of 4,270 mm against the 4,283 mm of those runing on Western Railway. A senior official said the new AC local has been customised to the requirements of all CR trains and can run across all sectors with ease.

An official explained that there were quite a few British-era bridges along the Central Railway that are quite low in height. "This had led to problems of running the AC local that was taller than the traditional non-AC local trains," he added. Officials said the CR AC local train was undergoing trials and can be put into service within 15 days of its arrival.

