Mumbai: Central Railway's new timetable will ease your travel, here's your guide
Central Railway's new time-table for local train services will come into effect from Saturday. Central Railway (CR) officials said they had preponed the day's first local from Kasara by 34 minutes. The train, which earlier used to leave the station at 4:25am and reach CSMT at 7:04am, will now leave at 3:51am and reach its destination at 6:30am. The day's first local train will now start 34 minutes earlier. Officials said the morning locals were crucial for many commuters, who stay in the suburbs, and was also an important link for wholesale markets and the city's supply chain. Here's your guide:
Salient features
- 3 more services extended to Parel – services from / to Parel increased to 38
- Total number of services will remain same as 858
Change in timings of existing 42 trains
|
Train No.
|
From
|
Departure
|
Revised No.
|
To
|
Arrival
|
Present
|
Revised
|
Present
|
Revised
|
N-2
|
Kasara
|
04.25 hrs
|
03.51 hrs
|
N-2
|
CSMT
|
07.04 hrs
|
06.30 hrs
|
S-6
|
Karjat
|
04.32 hrs
|
04.28 hrs
|
S-6
|
CSMT
|
06.52 hrs
|
06.48 hrs
|
S-8
|
Karjat
|
04.47 hrs
|
04.53 hrs
|
S-8
|
CSMT
|
06.42 hrs
|
06.48 hrs
|
TL-6
|
Titwala
|
05.05 hrs
|
05.11 hrs
|
TL-6
|
CSMT
|
06.48 hrs
|
06.56 hrs
|
T-12
|
Thane
|
05.34 hrs
|
05.47 hrs
|
T-12
|
CSMT
|
06.32 hrs
|
06.45 hrs
|
T-14
|
Thane
|
05.46 hrs
|
05.56 hrs
|
T-14
|
CSMT
|
06.45 hrs
|
06.52 hrs
|
T-16
|
Thane
|
06.00 hrs
|
06.08 hrs
|
T-16
|
CSMT
|
06.56 hrs
|
07.04 hrs
|
K-15
|
CSMT
|
07.56 hrs
|
07.50 hrs
|
K-15
|
Kalyan
|
09.22 hrs
|
09.16 hrs
|
C-23
|
CSMT
|
10.56 hrs
|
11.00 hrs
|
C-21
|
Kurla
|
11.26 hrs
|
11.29 hrs
|
T-55
|
CSMT
|
11.00 hrs
|
10.56 hrs
|
T-55
|
Thane
|
11.57 hrs
|
11.54 hrs
|
C-25
|
CSMT
|
11.08 hrs
|
11.12 hrs
|
C-23
|
Kurla
|
11.36 hrs
|
11.40 hrs
|
T-57
|
CSMT
|
11.12 hrs
|
11.08 hrs
|
T-57
|
Thane
|
12.06 hrs
|
12.02 hrs
|
T-67
|
CSMT
|
12.50 hrs
|
12.54 hrs
|
T-67
|
Thane
|
13.50 hrs
|
13.54 hrs
|
A-31
|
CSMT
|
12.54 hrs
|
12.50 hrs
|
A-31
|
Ambernath
|
14.38 hrs
|
14.35 hrs
|
K-55
|
CSMT
|
12.55 hrs
|
12.54 hrs
|
K-53
|
Kalyan
|
13.57 hrs
|
13.56 hrs
|
K-68
|
Kalyan
|
14.05 hrs
|
14.02 hrs
|
K-68
|
Kalyan
|
15.07 hrs
|
15.05 hrs
|
N-19
|
CSMT
|
14.25 hrs
|
14.17 hrs
|
N-19
|
Kasara
|
16.34 hrs
|
16.39 hrs
|
SKP-14
|
Khopoli
|
14.50 hrs
|
14.58 hrs
|
SKP-14
|
Karjat
|
15.15 hrs
|
15.23 hrs
|
A-39
|
CSMT
|
14.52 hrs
|
14.56 hrs
|
A-39
|
CSMT
|
16.32 hrs
|
16.36 hrs
|
K-73
|
CSMT
|
14.56 hrs
|
15.00 hrs
|
K-71
|
Kalyan
|
16.23 hrs
|
16.27 hrs
|
S-25
|
CSMT
|
14.54 hrs
|
14.48 hrs
|
S-27
|
Karjat
|
16.44 hrs
|
16.41 hrs
|
AN-17
|
CSMT
|
15.00 hrs
|
15.32 hrs
|
AN-17
|
Asangaon
|
17.03 hrs
|
17.37 hrs
|
TL-42
|
Titwala
|
15.05 hrs
|
15.09 hrs
|
TL-42
|
CSMT
|
16.48 hrs
|
16.52 hrs
|
K-75
|
CSMT
|
15.16 hrs
|
15.20 hrs
|
K-75
|
Kalyan
|
16.43 hrs
|
16.47 hrs
|
TL-37
|
CSMT
|
15.20 hrs
|
15.16 hrs
|
TL-37
|
Titwala
|
17.02 hrs
|
16.58 hrs
|
KP-7
|
CSMT
|
15.22 hrs
|
15.13 hrs
|
KP-7
|
Khopoli
|
17.42 hrs
|
17.35 hrs
|
SKP-11
|
Karjat
|
15.27 hrs
|
15.37 hrs
|
SKP-11
|
Khopoli
|
15.52 hrs
|
16.02 hrs
|
TL-39
|
CSMT
|
15.31 hrs
|
15.36 hrs
|
TL-39
|
Titwala
|
17.17 hrs
|
17.21 hrs
|
T-79
|
CSMT
|
15.36 hrs
|
15.28 hrs
|
T-79
|
Thane
|
16.33 hrs
|
16.24 hrs
|
N-21
|
CSMT
|
15.40 hrs
|
15.21 hrs
|
N-21
|
Kasara
|
18.03 hrs
|
17.35 hrs
|
S-27
|
CSMT
|
15.53 hrs
|
15.44 hrs
|
S-29
|
Karjat
|
17.45 hrs
|
17.40 hrs
|
T-96
|
Thane
|
15.55 hrs
|
15.51 hrs
|
T-94
|
CSMT
|
16.52 hrs
|
16.48 hrs
|
K-88
|
Kalyan
|
16.32 hrs
|
16.25 hrs
|
K-88
|
CSMT
|
18.00 hrs
|
17.53 hrs
|
Train No.
|
From
|
Departure
|
Revised No.
|
To
|
Arrival
|
Present
|
Revised
|
Present
|
Revised
|
DL-32
|
Dombivali
|
16.44 hrs
|
16.39 hrs
|
DL-34
|
CSMT
|
18.04 hrs
|
18.00 hrs
|
K-99
|
CSMT
|
18.08 hrs
|
18.07 hrs
|
K-97
|
Kalyan
|
19.37 hrs
|
19.37 hrs
|
A-53
|
CSMT
|
18.53 hrs
|
18.57 hrs
|
A-53
|
Ambernath
|
20.10 hrs
|
20.17 hrs
|
S-35
|
CSMT
|
18.57 hrs
|
18.53 hrs
|
S-35
|
Karjat
|
20.53 hrs
|
20.50 hrs
|
TL-51
|
CSMT
|
19.31 hrs
|
19.30 hrs
|
TL-51
|
Titwala
|
20.51 hrs
|
20.51 hrs
|
T-119
|
CSMT
|
19.35 hrs
|
19.45 hrs
|
T-119
|
Thane
|
20.32 hrs
|
20.40 hrs
|
K-115
|
CSMT
|
19.45 hrs
|
19.38 hrs
|
K-113
|
Kalyan
|
21.13 hrs
|
21.08 hrs
|
S-48
|
Karjat
|
21.15 hrs
|
21.10 hrs
|
S-50
|
CSMT
|
23.06 hrs
|
23.04 hrs
|
PK-15
|
Parel
|
21.59 hrs
|
22.03 hrs
|
PK-19
|
Kalyan
|
23.12 hrs
|
23.16 hrs
Change in mode of existing trains
- K-43 Kalyan local leaving CSMT at 11.42 hrs will leave from Parel at 11.42 hrs (New no.PK-7) and arrive Kalyan at 12.56 as at present
- BL-56 CSMT local leaving Badlapur at 21.00 hrs will leave from Badlapur at 21.08 hrs and arrive CSMT at 22.58 hrs (instead of 22.22 hrs).
- TS-5 Karjat local leaving Thane at 10.48 hrs will leave from CSMT at 10.00 hrs (New no.S-17) and arrive Karjat at 11.55 hrs (instead of 12.13 hrs)
- BL-28 CSMT local leaving Badlapur at 12.22 hrs will leave at 12.20 hrs and arrive CSMT at 13.44 hrs (instead of 14.11 hrs)
- TS-2 Thane local leaving Karjat at 12.21 hrs will leave at 12.23 hrs and arrive CSMT at 14.18 hrs (instead of Thane at 13.44 hrs)
- A-44 CSMT local leaving Ambernath at 14.24 hrs will leave at 14.24 hrs (as at present) and arrive CSMT at 15.41 hrs (instead of 16.05 hrs)
- A-66 CSMT local leaving Ambernath at 21.15 hrs will leave at 21.07 hrs and arrive CSMT at 22.23 hrs (instead of 22.58 hrs)
- BL-58 CSMT local leaving Badlapur at 21.37 hrs will leave at 21.37 hrs (as at present) and arrive CSMT at 23.00 hrs (instead of 23.26 hrs)
- BL-60 CSMT local leaving Badlapur at 21.58 hrs will leave at 21.58 hrs (as at present) and arrive CSMT at 23.23 hrs (instead of 23.48 hrs)
Extension up to:
- DK-2 Dadar local leaving Kalyan at 06.48 hrs will now run up to Parel arriving Parel at 08.02 hrs. (new no.PK-2)
- TTL-2 Thane local leaving Titwala at 09.54 hrs will now run upto Parel arriving Parel at 11.22 hrs (new no.PTL-2)
- DK-14 Dadar local leaving Kalyan at 11.17 hrs will leave at 11.10 hrs and run up to Parel arriving Parel at 12.22 hrs (new no.PK-10)
- TS-2 Thane local leaving Karjat at 12.21 hrs will leave at 12.23 hrs and run upto CSMT arriving CSMT at 14.18 hrs (new no.S-30)
- K-60 CSMT local leaving Kalyan at 13.08 hrs will leave at 13.09 hrs and run upto Thane only arriving Thane at 13.40 hrs (New no.TK-8)
- DA-2 Dadar local leaving Ambernath at 15.06 hrs will leave at 15.06 hrs and run upto CSMT arriving CSMT at 16.22 hrs (new no.A-48)
Extension from:
- T-18 CSMT local leaving Thane at 06.16 hrs will leave Kalyan at 05.44 hrs (new no.K-4) and arrive CSMT at 07.12 hrs as at present
- DK-1 Kalyan local leaving Dadar at 08.07 hrs will leave Parel at 08.11 hrs (new no.PK-1) and arrive Kalyan at 09.22 hrs (instead of 09.16 hrs)
- TS-5 Karjat local leaving Thane at 10.48 hrs will leave CSMT at 10.00 hrs (new no.S-17) and arrive Karjat at 11.55 hrs (instead of 12.13 hrs)
- K-43 Kalyan local leaving CSMT at 11.42 hrs will leave Parel at 11.42 hrs (new no.PK-7) and arrive Kalyan at 12.56 hrs as at present.
- DDL-3 Dombivali local leaving Dadar at 12.37 hrs will leave Parel at 12.34 hrs (new no.PDL-3) and arrive Dombivali at 13.39 hrs as at present
- DBL-1 Badlapur local leaving Dadar at 16.13 hrs will leave CSMT at 15.48 hrs (new no.BL-29) and arrive Badlapur at 17.11 hrs (instead of 17.20 hrs)
The new suburban time table for main line will be available from November 13 onwards at https://www.cr.indianrailways.gov.in.
