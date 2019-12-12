Mumbai: Central Railway's new timetable will ease your travel, here's your guide

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

Central Railway's new time-table for local train services will come into effect from Saturday. Central Railway (CR) officials said they had preponed the day's first local from Kasara by 34 minutes. The train, which earlier used to leave the station at 4:25am and reach CSMT at 7:04am, will now leave at 3:51am and reach its destination at 6:30am. The day's first local train will now start 34 minutes earlier. Officials said the morning locals were crucial for many commuters, who stay in the suburbs, and was also an important link for wholesale markets and the city's supply chain. Here's your guide:

Salient features

3 more services extended to Parel – services from / to Parel increased to 38

Total number of services will remain same as 858

Change in timings of existing 42 trains

Train No. From Departure Revised No. To Arrival Present Revised Present Revised N-2 Kasara 04.25 hrs 03.51 hrs N-2 CSMT 07.04 hrs 06.30 hrs S-6 Karjat 04.32 hrs 04.28 hrs S-6 CSMT 06.52 hrs 06.48 hrs S-8 Karjat 04.47 hrs 04.53 hrs S-8 CSMT 06.42 hrs 06.48 hrs TL-6 Titwala 05.05 hrs 05.11 hrs TL-6 CSMT 06.48 hrs 06.56 hrs T-12 Thane 05.34 hrs 05.47 hrs T-12 CSMT 06.32 hrs 06.45 hrs T-14 Thane 05.46 hrs 05.56 hrs T-14 CSMT 06.45 hrs 06.52 hrs T-16 Thane 06.00 hrs 06.08 hrs T-16 CSMT 06.56 hrs 07.04 hrs K-15 CSMT 07.56 hrs 07.50 hrs K-15 Kalyan 09.22 hrs 09.16 hrs C-23 CSMT 10.56 hrs 11.00 hrs C-21 Kurla 11.26 hrs 11.29 hrs T-55 CSMT 11.00 hrs 10.56 hrs T-55 Thane 11.57 hrs 11.54 hrs C-25 CSMT 11.08 hrs 11.12 hrs C-23 Kurla 11.36 hrs 11.40 hrs T-57 CSMT 11.12 hrs 11.08 hrs T-57 Thane 12.06 hrs 12.02 hrs T-67 CSMT 12.50 hrs 12.54 hrs T-67 Thane 13.50 hrs 13.54 hrs A-31 CSMT 12.54 hrs 12.50 hrs A-31 Ambernath 14.38 hrs 14.35 hrs K-55 CSMT 12.55 hrs 12.54 hrs K-53 Kalyan 13.57 hrs 13.56 hrs K-68 Kalyan 14.05 hrs 14.02 hrs K-68 Kalyan 15.07 hrs 15.05 hrs N-19 CSMT 14.25 hrs 14.17 hrs N-19 Kasara 16.34 hrs 16.39 hrs SKP-14 Khopoli 14.50 hrs 14.58 hrs SKP-14 Karjat 15.15 hrs 15.23 hrs A-39 CSMT 14.52 hrs 14.56 hrs A-39 CSMT 16.32 hrs 16.36 hrs K-73 CSMT 14.56 hrs 15.00 hrs K-71 Kalyan 16.23 hrs 16.27 hrs S-25 CSMT 14.54 hrs 14.48 hrs S-27 Karjat 16.44 hrs 16.41 hrs AN-17 CSMT 15.00 hrs 15.32 hrs AN-17 Asangaon 17.03 hrs 17.37 hrs TL-42 Titwala 15.05 hrs 15.09 hrs TL-42 CSMT 16.48 hrs 16.52 hrs K-75 CSMT 15.16 hrs 15.20 hrs K-75 Kalyan 16.43 hrs 16.47 hrs TL-37 CSMT 15.20 hrs 15.16 hrs TL-37 Titwala 17.02 hrs 16.58 hrs KP-7 CSMT 15.22 hrs 15.13 hrs KP-7 Khopoli 17.42 hrs 17.35 hrs SKP-11 Karjat 15.27 hrs 15.37 hrs SKP-11 Khopoli 15.52 hrs 16.02 hrs TL-39 CSMT 15.31 hrs 15.36 hrs TL-39 Titwala 17.17 hrs 17.21 hrs T-79 CSMT 15.36 hrs 15.28 hrs T-79 Thane 16.33 hrs 16.24 hrs N-21 CSMT 15.40 hrs 15.21 hrs N-21 Kasara 18.03 hrs 17.35 hrs S-27 CSMT 15.53 hrs 15.44 hrs S-29 Karjat 17.45 hrs 17.40 hrs T-96 Thane 15.55 hrs 15.51 hrs T-94 CSMT 16.52 hrs 16.48 hrs K-88 Kalyan 16.32 hrs 16.25 hrs K-88 CSMT 18.00 hrs 17.53 hrs

Train No. From Departure Revised No. To Arrival Present Revised Present Revised DL-32 Dombivali 16.44 hrs 16.39 hrs DL-34 CSMT 18.04 hrs 18.00 hrs K-99 CSMT 18.08 hrs 18.07 hrs K-97 Kalyan 19.37 hrs 19.37 hrs A-53 CSMT 18.53 hrs 18.57 hrs A-53 Ambernath 20.10 hrs 20.17 hrs S-35 CSMT 18.57 hrs 18.53 hrs S-35 Karjat 20.53 hrs 20.50 hrs TL-51 CSMT 19.31 hrs 19.30 hrs TL-51 Titwala 20.51 hrs 20.51 hrs T-119 CSMT 19.35 hrs 19.45 hrs T-119 Thane 20.32 hrs 20.40 hrs K-115 CSMT 19.45 hrs 19.38 hrs K-113 Kalyan 21.13 hrs 21.08 hrs S-48 Karjat 21.15 hrs 21.10 hrs S-50 CSMT 23.06 hrs 23.04 hrs PK-15 Parel 21.59 hrs 22.03 hrs PK-19 Kalyan 23.12 hrs 23.16 hrs

Change in mode of existing trains

K-43 Kalyan local leaving CSMT at 11.42 hrs will leave from Parel at 11.42 hrs (New no.PK-7) and arrive Kalyan at 12.56 as at present

BL-56 CSMT local leaving Badlapur at 21.00 hrs will leave from Badlapur at 21.08 hrs and arrive CSMT at 22.58 hrs (instead of 22.22 hrs).

TS-5 Karjat local leaving Thane at 10.48 hrs will leave from CSMT at 10.00 hrs (New no.S-17) and arrive Karjat at 11.55 hrs (instead of 12.13 hrs)

BL-28 CSMT local leaving Badlapur at 12.22 hrs will leave at 12.20 hrs and arrive CSMT at 13.44 hrs (instead of 14.11 hrs)

TS-2 Thane local leaving Karjat at 12.21 hrs will leave at 12.23 hrs and arrive CSMT at 14.18 hrs (instead of Thane at 13.44 hrs)

A-44 CSMT local leaving Ambernath at 14.24 hrs will leave at 14.24 hrs (as at present) and arrive CSMT at 15.41 hrs (instead of 16.05 hrs)

A-66 CSMT local leaving Ambernath at 21.15 hrs will leave at 21.07 hrs and arrive CSMT at 22.23 hrs (instead of 22.58 hrs)

BL-58 CSMT local leaving Badlapur at 21.37 hrs will leave at 21.37 hrs (as at present) and arrive CSMT at 23.00 hrs (instead of 23.26 hrs)

BL-60 CSMT local leaving Badlapur at 21.58 hrs will leave at 21.58 hrs (as at present) and arrive CSMT at 23.23 hrs (instead of 23.48 hrs)

Extension up to:

DK-2 Dadar local leaving Kalyan at 06.48 hrs will now run up to Parel arriving Parel at 08.02 hrs. (new no.PK-2)

TTL-2 Thane local leaving Titwala at 09.54 hrs will now run upto Parel arriving Parel at 11.22 hrs (new no.PTL-2)

DK-14 Dadar local leaving Kalyan at 11.17 hrs will leave at 11.10 hrs and run up to Parel arriving Parel at 12.22 hrs (new no.PK-10)

TS-2 Thane local leaving Karjat at 12.21 hrs will leave at 12.23 hrs and run upto CSMT arriving CSMT at 14.18 hrs (new no.S-30)

K-60 CSMT local leaving Kalyan at 13.08 hrs will leave at 13.09 hrs and run upto Thane only arriving Thane at 13.40 hrs (New no.TK-8)

DA-2 Dadar local leaving Ambernath at 15.06 hrs will leave at 15.06 hrs and run upto CSMT arriving CSMT at 16.22 hrs (new no.A-48)

Extension from:

T-18 CSMT local leaving Thane at 06.16 hrs will leave Kalyan at 05.44 hrs (new no.K-4) and arrive CSMT at 07.12 hrs as at present

DK-1 Kalyan local leaving Dadar at 08.07 hrs will leave Parel at 08.11 hrs (new no.PK-1) and arrive Kalyan at 09.22 hrs (instead of 09.16 hrs)

TS-5 Karjat local leaving Thane at 10.48 hrs will leave CSMT at 10.00 hrs (new no.S-17) and arrive Karjat at 11.55 hrs (instead of 12.13 hrs)

K-43 Kalyan local leaving CSMT at 11.42 hrs will leave Parel at 11.42 hrs (new no.PK-7) and arrive Kalyan at 12.56 hrs as at present.

DDL-3 Dombivali local leaving Dadar at 12.37 hrs will leave Parel at 12.34 hrs (new no.PDL-3) and arrive Dombivali at 13.39 hrs as at present

DBL-1 Badlapur local leaving Dadar at 16.13 hrs will leave CSMT at 15.48 hrs (new no.BL-29) and arrive Badlapur at 17.11 hrs (instead of 17.20 hrs)

The new suburban time table for main line will be available from November 13 onwards at https://www.cr.indianrailways.gov.in.

