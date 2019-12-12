MENU
Mumbai Guide
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Photos
News
Videos
Sports
Corporate
Search

Mumbai: Central Railway's new timetable will ease your travel, here's your guide

Updated: Dec 12, 2019, 12:09 IST | Rajendra B Aklekar | Mumbai

The total number of services will remain the same as 858.

This image has been used for representational purposes only.
This image has been used for representational purposes only.

Central Railway's new time-table for local train services will come into effect from Saturday. Central Railway (CR) officials said they had preponed the day's first local from Kasara by 34 minutes. The train, which earlier used to leave the station at 4:25am and reach CSMT at 7:04am, will now leave at 3:51am and reach its destination at 6:30am. The day's first local train will now start 34 minutes earlier. Officials said the morning locals were crucial for many commuters, who stay in the suburbs, and was also an important link for wholesale markets and the city's supply chain. Here's your guide:

Salient features

  • 3 more services extended to Parel – services from / to Parel increased to 38
  • Total number of services will remain same as 858

 Change in timings of existing 42 trains

Train No.

From

Departure

Revised No.

To

Arrival

Present

Revised

Present

Revised

N-2

Kasara

04.25 hrs

03.51 hrs

N-2

CSMT

07.04 hrs

06.30 hrs

S-6

Karjat

04.32 hrs

04.28 hrs

S-6

CSMT

06.52 hrs

06.48 hrs

S-8

Karjat

04.47 hrs

04.53 hrs

S-8

CSMT

06.42 hrs

06.48 hrs

TL-6

Titwala

05.05 hrs

05.11 hrs

TL-6

CSMT

06.48 hrs

06.56 hrs

T-12

Thane

05.34 hrs

05.47 hrs

T-12

CSMT

06.32 hrs

06.45 hrs

T-14

Thane

05.46 hrs

05.56 hrs

T-14

CSMT

06.45 hrs

06.52 hrs

T-16

Thane

06.00 hrs

06.08 hrs

T-16

CSMT

06.56 hrs

07.04 hrs

K-15

CSMT

07.56 hrs

07.50 hrs

K-15

Kalyan

09.22 hrs

09.16 hrs

C-23

CSMT

10.56 hrs

11.00 hrs

C-21

Kurla

11.26 hrs

11.29 hrs

T-55

CSMT

11.00 hrs

10.56 hrs

T-55

Thane

11.57 hrs

11.54 hrs

C-25

CSMT

11.08 hrs

11.12 hrs

C-23

Kurla

11.36 hrs

11.40 hrs

T-57

CSMT

11.12 hrs

11.08 hrs

T-57

Thane

12.06 hrs

12.02 hrs

T-67

CSMT

12.50 hrs

12.54 hrs

T-67

Thane

13.50 hrs

13.54 hrs

A-31

CSMT

12.54 hrs

12.50 hrs

A-31

Ambernath

14.38 hrs

14.35 hrs

K-55

CSMT

12.55 hrs

12.54 hrs

K-53

Kalyan

13.57 hrs

13.56 hrs

K-68

Kalyan

14.05 hrs

14.02 hrs

K-68

Kalyan

15.07 hrs

15.05 hrs

N-19

CSMT

14.25 hrs

14.17 hrs

N-19

Kasara

16.34 hrs

16.39 hrs

SKP-14

Khopoli

14.50 hrs

14.58 hrs

SKP-14

Karjat

15.15 hrs

15.23 hrs

A-39

CSMT

14.52 hrs

14.56 hrs

A-39

CSMT

16.32 hrs

16.36 hrs

K-73

CSMT

14.56 hrs

15.00 hrs

K-71

Kalyan

16.23 hrs

16.27 hrs

S-25

CSMT

14.54 hrs

14.48 hrs

S-27

Karjat

16.44 hrs

16.41 hrs

AN-17

CSMT

15.00 hrs

15.32 hrs

AN-17

Asangaon

17.03 hrs

17.37 hrs

TL-42

Titwala

15.05 hrs

15.09 hrs

TL-42

CSMT

16.48 hrs

16.52 hrs

K-75

CSMT

15.16 hrs

15.20 hrs

K-75

Kalyan

16.43 hrs

16.47 hrs

TL-37

CSMT

15.20 hrs

15.16 hrs

TL-37

Titwala

17.02 hrs

16.58 hrs

KP-7

CSMT

15.22 hrs

15.13 hrs

KP-7

Khopoli

17.42 hrs

17.35 hrs

SKP-11

Karjat

15.27 hrs

15.37 hrs

SKP-11

Khopoli

15.52 hrs

16.02 hrs

TL-39

CSMT

15.31 hrs

15.36 hrs

TL-39

Titwala

17.17 hrs

17.21 hrs

T-79

CSMT

15.36 hrs

15.28 hrs

T-79

Thane

16.33 hrs

16.24 hrs

N-21

CSMT

15.40 hrs

15.21 hrs

N-21

Kasara

18.03 hrs

17.35 hrs

S-27

CSMT

15.53 hrs

15.44 hrs

S-29

Karjat

17.45 hrs

17.40 hrs

T-96

Thane

15.55 hrs

15.51 hrs

T-94

CSMT

16.52 hrs

16.48 hrs

K-88

Kalyan

16.32 hrs

16.25 hrs

K-88

CSMT

18.00 hrs

17.53 hrs
                 

  

Train No.

From

Departure

Revised No.

To

Arrival

Present

Revised

Present

Revised

DL-32

Dombivali

16.44 hrs

16.39 hrs

DL-34

CSMT

18.04 hrs

18.00 hrs

K-99

CSMT

18.08 hrs

18.07 hrs

K-97

Kalyan

19.37 hrs

19.37 hrs

A-53

CSMT

18.53 hrs

18.57 hrs

A-53

Ambernath

20.10 hrs

20.17 hrs

S-35

CSMT

18.57 hrs

18.53 hrs

S-35

Karjat

20.53 hrs

20.50 hrs

TL-51

CSMT

19.31 hrs

19.30 hrs

TL-51

Titwala

20.51 hrs

20.51 hrs

T-119

CSMT

19.35 hrs

19.45 hrs

T-119

Thane

20.32 hrs

20.40 hrs

K-115

CSMT

19.45 hrs

19.38 hrs

K-113

Kalyan

21.13 hrs

21.08 hrs

S-48

Karjat

21.15 hrs

21.10 hrs

S-50

CSMT

23.06 hrs

23.04 hrs

PK-15

Parel

21.59 hrs

22.03 hrs

PK-19

Kalyan

23.12 hrs

23.16 hrs
                   

 Change in mode of existing trains

  • K-43 Kalyan local leaving CSMT at 11.42 hrs will leave from Parel at 11.42 hrs (New no.PK-7) and arrive Kalyan at 12.56 as at present
  • BL-56 CSMT local leaving Badlapur at 21.00 hrs will leave from Badlapur at 21.08 hrs and arrive CSMT at 22.58 hrs (instead of 22.22 hrs).
  • TS-5 Karjat local leaving Thane at 10.48 hrs will leave from CSMT at 10.00 hrs (New no.S-17) and arrive Karjat at 11.55 hrs (instead of 12.13 hrs)
  • BL-28 CSMT local leaving Badlapur at 12.22 hrs will leave at 12.20 hrs and arrive CSMT at 13.44 hrs (instead of 14.11 hrs)
  • TS-2 Thane local leaving Karjat at 12.21 hrs will leave at 12.23 hrs and arrive CSMT at 14.18 hrs (instead of Thane at 13.44 hrs)
  • A-44 CSMT local leaving Ambernath at 14.24 hrs will leave at 14.24 hrs (as at present) and arrive CSMT at 15.41 hrs (instead of 16.05 hrs)
  • A-66 CSMT local leaving Ambernath at 21.15 hrs will leave at 21.07 hrs and arrive CSMT at 22.23 hrs (instead of 22.58 hrs)
  • BL-58 CSMT local leaving Badlapur at 21.37 hrs will leave at 21.37 hrs (as at present) and arrive CSMT at 23.00 hrs (instead of 23.26 hrs)
  • BL-60 CSMT local leaving Badlapur at 21.58 hrs will leave at 21.58 hrs (as at present) and arrive CSMT at 23.23 hrs (instead of 23.48 hrs) 

Extension up to:

  • DK-2 Dadar local leaving Kalyan at 06.48 hrs will now run up to Parel arriving Parel at 08.02 hrs. (new no.PK-2)
  • TTL-2 Thane local leaving Titwala at 09.54 hrs will now run upto Parel arriving Parel at 11.22 hrs (new no.PTL-2)
  • DK-14 Dadar local leaving Kalyan at 11.17 hrs will leave at 11.10 hrs and run up to Parel arriving Parel at 12.22 hrs (new no.PK-10)
  • TS-2 Thane local leaving Karjat at 12.21 hrs will leave at 12.23 hrs and run upto CSMT arriving CSMT at 14.18 hrs (new no.S-30)
  • K-60 CSMT local leaving Kalyan at 13.08 hrs will leave at 13.09 hrs and run upto Thane only arriving Thane at 13.40 hrs (New no.TK-8)
  • DA-2 Dadar local leaving Ambernath at 15.06 hrs will leave at 15.06 hrs and run upto CSMT arriving CSMT at 16.22 hrs (new no.A-48)

 Extension from: 

  • T-18 CSMT local leaving Thane at 06.16 hrs will leave Kalyan at 05.44 hrs (new no.K-4) and arrive CSMT at 07.12 hrs as at present
  • DK-1 Kalyan local leaving Dadar at 08.07 hrs will leave Parel at 08.11 hrs (new no.PK-1) and arrive Kalyan at 09.22 hrs (instead of 09.16 hrs)
  • TS-5 Karjat local leaving Thane at 10.48 hrs will leave CSMT at 10.00 hrs (new no.S-17) and arrive Karjat at 11.55 hrs (instead of 12.13 hrs)
  • K-43 Kalyan local leaving CSMT at 11.42 hrs will leave Parel at 11.42 hrs (new no.PK-7) and arrive Kalyan at 12.56 hrs as at present.
  • DDL-3 Dombivali local leaving Dadar at 12.37 hrs will leave Parel at 12.34 hrs (new no.PDL-3) and arrive Dombivali at 13.39 hrs as at present
  • DBL-1 Badlapur local leaving Dadar at 16.13 hrs will leave CSMT at 15.48 hrs (new no.BL-29)  and arrive Badlapur at 17.11 hrs (instead of 17.20 hrs) 

The new suburban time table for main line will be available from November 13 onwards at https://www.cr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK