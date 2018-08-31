Mumbai: Central Railways to run 48 special trains between Nanded and Panvel

national

Central Railways will run 48 trains to clear the extra rush of passengers during Durga Puja, Diwali and the winter season

Central Railway will run 48 weekly special trains between Panvel, near here, and Hazur Sahib Nanded to clear extra rush of passengers during Durga Puja, Diwali and the winter season, a railway official said today. Issuing a press release, CR said that 07617 Hazur Sahib Nanded - Panvel special will leave Hazur Sahib Nanded at 5.30 pm every Saturday from September 1, 2018, to February 23, 2019 (except on Sept 8 and Sept 15) and will arrive at Panvel at 9 am next day.

48 weekly specials between Hazur Saheb Nanded and Panvel.

The 07618 Panvel- Hazur Sahib Nanded special will leave Panvel at 10 am every Sunday from Sept 2, 2018, to Feb 24, 2019 (except on Sept 9 and Sept 16) and will arrive at Hazur Sahib Nanded at 5 am the next day, it added. It will halt at Purna, Parbhani, Parli Vaijnath, Latur Road, Latur, Usmanabad, Kurduwadi, Daund, Pune and Lonavala stations, it informed.

Booking of tickets for 07618 on special charges has opened from yesterday at all PRS centres as well as on www.irctc.co.in, it said. The train will comprise one AC First cum AC 2-Tier, One AC 2-Tier, One AC 3-Tier, 10 Sleeper Class and 8 General Second Class coaches, the release said.

