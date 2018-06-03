Mumbai chain snatching: We have taken harsh action against criminals, says commissioner of police

We are providing effective assistance to the prosecution to ensure more convictions of chain snatchers



Deven Bharti, joint commissioner of police (law and order)



What are the factors which led to reduction of chain snatching cases in the city?

As a policy decision, we came down heavily on street crimes and took the harshest action against criminals indulging in such activities. Busting of inter-state and local gangs of chain snatchers, effective preventive action against them, effective police patrolling and constant police presence at crowded places and other vulnerable spots, also helped. The Mumbai City Surveillance Project (CCTV) has also been helpful in this case.

What steps are you taking to ensure that the crime rate does not increase again?

We are providing effective assistance to the prosecution to ensure more convictions of chain snatchers.

Is there any connection between drug addicts and chain snatchers?

We have no direct figures to establish this. However, with constant action against persons found with narcotics drug consumption, the figures of chain snatching have reduced to some extent.

There have been cases in which criminals from Thane and Navi Mumbai were involved in cases outside. How did you tackle it?

We worked in coordination with other police units and it has helped us in achieving the desired results.

