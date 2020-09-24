Search

Mumbai: Chandanwadi crematorium reconstruction to take off

Updated: 24 September, 2020 07:49 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

A group called 'Dignity in Death' formed by 26 people, led by one Renu Kapoor, pushed the reconstruction initiative

Renu Kapoor persuaded the govt to grant Rs 2cr for the mortuary
The inauguration of the reconstruction Chandanwadi Marine Lines electric crematorium will be held on Sunday, September 27, at 11 am. The spadework for the proposed reconstruction began on April 12, 2017, and the stone is finally ready to be laid for work on a new, state-of-the-art crematorium at Chandanwadi. This crematorium services A, B and C wards and had been declared structurally unsafe since October 2017 by the BMC.

A group called 'Dignity in Death' formed by 26 people, led by one Renu Kapoor, pushed the reconstruction initiative. Kapoor said, "The work will start at once post inauguration. It will take at least 2.5 years for the completion of the project. I had vowed not to die till this and now I wait to see the new crematorium which will be a haven to bid adieu to our loved ones.

