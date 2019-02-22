Mumbai chefs are whipping it up as demands for burrata cheese increases

food

A rise in demand for burrata is pushing city chefs to whip up exciting dishes featuring the classic Italian cheese. Tuck in

It's all in the texture

Burrata is unusual compared to other cheeses. The combination of hard and soft textures creates an interesting play on the palate. Its mildness is comforting," explains chef Manish Luthra, who has created the warm burrata with slow roasted tomato tartare, pesto and gluten-free toast (R650) for The Clearing House. Luthra ascribes the cheese's demand to its homegrown quality.

"The cheese is crafted from curd and buffalo milk, which gives it a light and slightly tangy mouth-feel. When paired with the correct accompaniments, burrata can be the perfect dish for you. The best way to enjoy it is with tomato tartare, capers, arugula pesto and olive dust."

Directly foam Italy

Chef Momin Faqi at Kamala Mills eatery, KODE, attributes burrata's popularity to its nature. "When the delicate outer layer is pierced, a torrent of unctuous dairy deliciousness oozes out onto your plate," Faqi says. In his kitchen, the cheese, which is traditionally served with tomato, extra virgin olive oil and fresh basil, gets an exciting twist becoming burrata with Italian tomato and aged balsamico (R425).

"We tweak the tomato's texture by using a technique called espuma [or foaming] and the basil and extra virgin olive oil is blended to make pesto. We serve the burrata along with melba toast as it adds crunchines. And finish it off with a balsamic reduction," he shares.

This will leave you droolin'

At Bandra diner Jamjar, known primarily for its heady cocktails and indulgent brunch spreads, chef Sandeep Dalvi chooses to keep things simple when it comes to the artisanal cheese with his fresh burrata toast (R360) served with pesto, roasted tomato and basil.



"I think because the cheese is fresh and creamy it appeals to the Indian palate. Food trends change often, but this one is a popular star ingredient that is here to stay.

It needs little else to enhance its flavour," Dalvi explains, adding, "It's popular mainly because of its availability with local and regional producers making it easy to procure. Burrata is very high in quality, so guests are aware and asking chefs and restaurants for it. It's also drool-worthy and easy to prepare."

For god's 'sake'

Chef Vikramjit Roy, who is associated with popular Lower Parel restaurant The Wine Rack, whips up a mean burrata with roasted sesame sauce and spicy gels (R650). The dish comes with a sesame sauce, which is prepared using Japanese vinegar, ginger and mirin, a variant of sweet sake. It is then donned with fermented gels that add a nutty and spicy zing to the luscious dish.



Pointing towards the condiment's popularity, Roy tells us, "Burrata is one of the few fresh and artisanal cheeses being made locally and that has contributed to it becoming a hot favourite among both guests and chefs."

