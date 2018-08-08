Mumbai: Chembur teen youngest to conquer North Channel

national

After swimming across the English Channel, Catalina Channel, Molokai Channel and the Tsugaru Channel, Chembur resident Prabhat Koli, 19, on August 4 became the youngest swimmer to conquer the North Channel, which runs between Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Describing what he considers his toughest swim yet, Koli said: "The North Channel has been ticked off the list. This was surely the hardest swim I've ever done. The water was about 12°C - 15°C with loads of jellyfish that I somehow managed to dodge, but still received many stings. I felt really happy. While finishing the race, I was almost in tears."

Koli, who hails from a long line of fishermen, started swimming when he was eight years old, and in recent years, has been taking firm steps towards his dream of completing the 'Ocean Seven' challenge.

The North Channel was Koli's fifth of the seven Channel swims — one that he clocked at a remarkable 10 hours and 41 minutes. This has also made him the fastest Asian swimmer to swim across the North Channel.

