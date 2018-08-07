Mumbai: Chhagan Bhujbal admitted to Jaslok hospital on the way to court

national

Chhagan Bhujbal

Senior NCP leader and former deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal, 70, was admitted to Jaslok Hospital last afternoon, after he complained of chest pain and uneasiness while on his way to attend a court hearing.

As per an official statement released by the south Mumbai hospital, "His condition is stable and he is seeking further treatment." His lawyer, Shalabh Saxena, said that the court hearing was postponed to September 6 due to his ill health.

Bhujbal was arrested in March 2016 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He was accused of awarding construction contracts, including the infamous Maharashtra Sadan project in New Delhi, to a particular firm in return for kickbacks. He was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on May 4, after which he underwent prostate surgery.

