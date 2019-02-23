Mumbai: Child abuse survivor's family files petition against Archbishop

national

The administration of the Catholic community in Mumbai is facing allegations of covering up the sexual abuse of a 12-year-old boy in 2015. The survivor's family's lawyer, filed a petition in the sessions court on Thursday, asking for action against the Archbishop, Cardinal Oswald Gracias, and two other bishops for allegedly failing to report the incident to the police.

The survivor's lawyer, Charmaine Boccaro, said that after the petition was filed as part of the ongoing case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) 2012, the court asked the defence lawyer and public prosecutor to respond to it. "Despite being informed, the Cardinal did not act or report the matter to the police as required under the POCSO Act. We have requested that action be taken against him and two other bishops," said Bocaro. The next hearing is on March 8.

'Cardinal did nothing'

The incident dates back to November 27, 2015, when the survivor told his mother that for three months he was being sexually assaulted by the priest of their church, where he was an altar boy. His mother said they reported the matter to zonal Bishop Dominic Savio, and met the Archbishop on November 30. She added that Cardinal Gracias was leaving for Rome the same day. "He heard us and then told us that there was nothing he could do. He did not report the matter to the police. He is just as guilty as the priest," she said.

She informed the police the day she met the Archbishop, and they arrested the accused priest. She further alleged that after Bishop John Rodrigues held an inquiry, he made her and her husband sign some documents but refused to give them copies.

Cardinal Oswald Gracias is currently in Rome for a four-day conference on sexual abuse in the Catholic clergy. The spokesperson for the Archbishop said, "We will wait to examine the matter and respond to it in court as per the law."

Sources from the Archbishop's office, however, said that the Cardinal had removed the priest from office immediately. Neither Bishop Savio nor Rodrigues were available for comment.

A statement released by the archbishop's office stated that the Cardinal had directed Bishop Rodrigues to keep in touch with the family and to start an inquiry before he left for Rome and to contact the police.

'Cardinal must resign'

Melwyn Fernandes, secretary of the Association of Concerned Catholics, said Cardinal Gracias should resign from his post and from the child abuse committee. "As head of the catholic organisation he had a duty to report the incident to the police immediately. Instead, legal help is being arranged to free the accused."

