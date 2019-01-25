Mumbai chills as mercury drops to 15 degrees, temperature to drop further on Friday

national

On Thursday, the India Meteorological Department recorded a dip in the minimum temperature. The Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius, which is 1.9 degrees below normal temperature

The weather department has predicted a further dip in the minimum temperature in Mumbai today.

On Thursday, the India Meteorological Department recorded a dip in the minimum temperature. The Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius, which is 1.9 degrees below normal temperature. The Colaba observatory recorded a temperature of 17.6 degrees Celsius, which is 1.5 degrees below normal.

Not just minimum temperature, the maximum temperature also witnessed a fall. The maximum temperatures recorded by Santacruz and Colaba observatories was 27.6 degrees Celsius and 27.8 degrees Celsius, while over the last week the maximum temperature was around 30 degrees Celsius.

However, minimum temperatures are expected to fall to 14 degrees Celsius on Friday and Saturday.

Even the national capital witnessed a cold day because of light rain showers. The maximum temperature settled at 22 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal, said a Met department official.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at 19 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively," the weatherman said. Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 19 and 8 degrees Celsius.

