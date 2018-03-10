Mumbai: CISF helps 5-star hotels prevent 26/11-like attacks by providing security consultancy

After refusing to provide its commandos to guard five-star hotels, the CISF has now decided to offer security consultancy to these luxury facilities across the country in order to prepare them against 26/11-like terror strikes



After refusing to provide its commandos to guard five-star hotels, the CISF has now decided to offer security consultancy to these luxury facilities across the country in order to prepare them against 26/11-like terror strikes. Sources in the paramilitary force said a blueprint was prepared, keeping in mind two specific terror incidents where luxury hotels and their guests were targeted in the past that led to the loss of numerous lives.

One was the 2008 Mumbai attack, where the Taj Mahal and Trident hotels were targeted by heavily armed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists. The other incident also took place in the same year, when an explosives-laden dump truck was detonated in front of the Marriott hotel in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, killing over 54 people, the sources said.

Expert advice

Once the security consultancy blueprint was approved, the force would write to some of the prominent five-star hotels in the country, proposing to render the services of its special unit and experts and provide specific consultancy on security issues to them, the sources said.

As part of the consultancy, the CISF would tell the client where to install CCTV cameras, deploy security staff, how to check access control, train the hotel security staff and install emergency response gadgets at their premises. The service would come with a fee in the range of Rs 4-5 lakh for each luxury hotel once the consultancy was done and CISF experts surveyed the premises.

Rs 5 lakh

The consultancy fee for each luxury hotel

