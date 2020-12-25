Mumbai: Citizens' group seeks withdrawal of anti-CAA FIRs

At a time when farmers' protests against the new farm laws are raging across the country, a delegation of the anti-CAA and citizens' movement group 'Hum Bharat Ke Log' met Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday at his bungalow Dyaneshwari and requested him to withdraw all the pending anti-CAA related cases and also help them get permissions to hold peaceful protests in support of the farmers.

The delegation apprised the minister of all the ongoing cases against activists who took part in the anti-CAA protests in Mumbai and other parts of the state. The cases include multiple FIRs filed across police stations in Colaba, MRA Marg, Nagpada and others in connection with CAA-NPR-NRC protests that took place last year. The delegation submitted a detailed memorandum signed by 31 citizens, with details of all the FIRs.

"We informed the minister that in Mumbai alone, FIRs have been registered against activists in the following police stations - at Colaba for the Gateway of India protest, MRA for the Hutatma Chowk rally, Nagpada for Mumbai Bagh, Mahim for a candlelight vigil and Govandi as well," said a statement released by the delegation.

According to the statement, Deshmukh "assured" the delegation, comprising Feroze Mithiborwala, Prakash Reddy, Varsha Vidya Vilas, Bilal Khan, Amol Madame and Aparna Dalvi, "that all the cases would be withdrawn at the earliest." It added that the home minister made the above remarks with regard to the memorandum and "instructed his office to do all that was necessary to end the matter."

The delegation also informed Deshmukh that they were facing difficulties in organising programmes to support the farmers' protests, and requested him to ask the police to cooperate and allow them to hold peaceful protesters.

Speaking to mid-day, activist Feroze Mithiborwala (HBKL) said, "The problem is that police stations avoid giving us permission in writing when we submit letters informing them that we intend to stage eaceful protests in support of the farmers.

We require the MVA government to instruct the police to allow peaceful protests at public spaces across the city." Speaking about the meeting with the home minister, he said, "He was very warm, cordial and understanding. He was aware of the nature of our request to repeal all the cases related to the anti-CAA protests."

