Mumbai: Citizens stop work on river wall in Sanjay Gandhi National Park

According to the River March initiative, the wall along both sides of Dahisar river will be disastrous for the ecosystem



Vikram Chogale, Vinod Seth and Gopal Zaveri who got the construction along Dahisar River stopped on Saturday

Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) authorities have been claiming that the R5 crore desilting work of Dahisar river (inside in the park) is being carried out to prevent flooding. But, citizens associated with the River March initiative have alleged that the work of constructing a concrete wall on both sides of the river will have a negative ecological impact.

Vikram Chogale, Vinod Seth and Gopal Zaveri, members of River March and regulars at SGNP, said they were shocked to see what was going on. On Saturday, they protested at the site and got the work stopped.



The construction work to build walls along the Dahisar River

A regular walker at SGNP told mid-day, "Under the garb of desilting, the authorities are destroying the ecologically rich river bed. What is also shocking is that they are constructing a completely unnecessary wall. How will reptiles and mammals go from one side of the river to the other?"

Chogale, Seth and Zaveri sent a legal notice to the SGNP Director and Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) Anwar Ahmed. They are also alleging that the river dredging causes extensive damage to the river's ecological system, and hibernating fish, amphibians and insects get destroyed. Ahmed said, "We are removing the silt to prevent flooding in the park. We have already stopped the construction of the retaining wall. All work will be conducted within the framework of the law."

