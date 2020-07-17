Mumbai: City-based NGO Project Mumbai wins UN 2020 award for fight against COVID-19

Project Mumbai, an award-winning model of Public-People-Private Participation known for social transformation through initiatives, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mumbai, has been selected by the UN SDG Action Campaign as one of the global recipients for the Solidarity Award, a special call from the annual UN SDG Action Awards 2020.

Shishir Joshi, CEO and founder of Project Mumbai, is among the 50 recipients chosen globally for this honour. Among the top 50 recipients in the world, three are from India with Project Mumbai being one of them.

Project Mumbai is a 20-month-old NGO that has in the past 100 days launched three mental health helplines, built a network of volunteers to provide groceries and medicines to senior citizens and people with disabilities living alone, contributed over 2 lakh PPE kits to doctors, over 10,000 PPE kits and two lakh masks to Mumbai Police and provided cooked meals to 45 lakh citizens - homeless and migrants across Mumbai, besides providing grocery kits to over 20,000 families.



Project Mumbai has provided cooked meals to 45 lakh citizens, including homeless and migrants

Project Mumbai's initiatives have been seen as a "beacon and game-changer" in these current crisis times. The UN SDG Action Campaign has recognised these initiatives as the most heart-warming and impactful initiatives undertaken and implemented in communities around the world to improve people's lives, inspired resilience and lifted hopes, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Shishir Joshi said, "Project Mumbai is founded on the principles of volunteerism. Its support and outreach platform is built on a strong sense of ownership of our city, arising out of every volunteer citizen's ability to understand areas that directly affect people's lives. Each initiative, ranging from mental health helplines and free delivery of essential supplies to grocery and medical support for senior citizens, has been powered by Project Mumbai's hyperlocal volunteer base."

He further said, "We at Project Mumbai believe strongly and say-Mumbai Ke Liye Kuchh Bhi Karega (Will do anything for Mumbai). This recognition by the United Nations honours the spirit of every individual who has contributed to our fight against COVID-19."

Marina Ponti, Global Director of United Nations SDG Action Campaign, said, "We need hope, we need solidarity, and we need creative and coordinated action on the goals. In the midst of the global health crisis, we see strong examples of solidarity among people everywhere. Acts of kindness and solidarity are burgeoning, helping neighbourhoods, communities, and people everywhere to adapt to the new norm. We congratulate Project Mumbai for their solidarity and determination to improve others' lives, inspire resilience, and lift hopes in the face of this crisis."

The selected initiatives have been announced by the United Nations on a day dedicated to Solidarity within the High-Level Political Forum, to inspire people across the world to continue taking action for people and for the planet.

