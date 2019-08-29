Mumbai: City environmentalist to hold an exhibition to save mangroves

mumbai

With a view to increase the awareness about the need to save mangroves in the interest of Mumbai, a city-based environmental, who has been fighting to save the green cover in the city has now planned an exhibition on Saturday at Vashi's Shivaji Chowk. According to the environmentalist, the exhibition will be held at an amphitheater, close to the MTBL building and it will depict the importance of mangroves along with pictures of destruction that is going on in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

BN Kumar, Chairman of Samachar Foundation which launched an environment forum called 'The Nature Connect' said, "It is sad that despite the horrific experiences we have had due to the destruction of mangroves, the various project proponents continue to play with the nature as a result of which the citizens have to face floods and other disasters."

The Nature Connect has simultaneously launched a social media campaign called #SaveMangrovesSaveOurCity. Stressing on the fact that the green group is not against infrastructure development, Kumar asked whether it should happen at the cost of environment that too with disastrous consequences to the society.

Nandakumar Pawar, Head of Shri Ekvira Pratishtan (SEAP) which is supporting the awareness drive said, "There is a huge misconception among the project proponents including government organisations such as CIDCO that compensatory plantation can be done to make good for destroyed mangroves while executing the infrastructure projects."

Mangroves cannot be grown anywhere and everywhere and they need tidal waters and marshy land, Pawar said. He regrets that there have been instances of gardeners spraying water on saplings. "The record of replanted mangrove is near zero," Pawar added.

"The wanton destruction of mangroves has led to floods in several villages in Uran," said Tukaram and Dilip Koli of Paaramparik Machhimar Bachao Kruti Samiti which is also supporting the awareness drive. The exhibition is open to all the citizens between 10 am and 5 pm.

