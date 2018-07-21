Mumbai: City girl clears CA exam in first attempt, ranks third across India

Samiksha Agarwal wants to complete her articleship and work in the industry for some years before launching her own start-up

Samiksha Agarwal

Ulhasnagar resident Samiksha Agarwal has made her parents very proud. The former student of HR College, Samiksha has ranked third in the All India merit list of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) final exam, the results of which were declared on Friday. What is more remarkable about her feat is that she has cracked the exam in the first attempt with a score of 524/800.

When asked about her future plans, Samiksha said, "I'm preparing for the bigger dreams that I have to achieve. I have a few start-up ideas in mind, which I'll implement only after completing my articleship and working for a couple of years in the industry. This will help me gain a lot of experience."

Samiksha, whose father is a builder and mother a homemaker, was introduced to CA during a career counselling seminar post her Std X examination. Soon after, in junior college she was introduced to accounts and commerce, which whetted her interest in the field. "By the end of Std XII, I had cleared the first level of CA, and while pursuing my bachelor degree in commerce, I cleared the second level. Then I studied for another year and gave the final CA exam," she added.

Speaking to mid-day, Rinku Agarwal, Samiksha's mother, said, "She has always been a very bright student. More so, she is target-oriented and extremely hardworking. Her practical nature has helped her a lot."

Meanwhile, Samiksha said that initially she was doing her articleship at Dadar-based Ernst and Young, which is considered to be one of the big four companies of the CA industry, but then had to shift to Vinodh Dhanjani and Company in Ulhasnagar. "While preparing for the final CA exam, it was difficult for me to travel so far, hence I shifted to the company in Ulhasnagar," she said.

