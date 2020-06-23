Mumbai: City MP achieves 100 percent attendance in his first year in Parliament

BJP MP from North East Mumbai has achieved a stunning 100 percent attendance record in his first year in the Parliament. Over the 3 sessions of Parliament since June 2019, politicians Manoj Kotak is amongst the select few handful MPs to achieve this feat. Apart from this, Manoj Kotak asked 83 questions during the 80 days that the Parliament functioned.

Prominent in them were questions about the punctuality of the Suburban local trains, the issue of glass facades on buildings, the dumping ground issue, expanding the network of CNG gas stations, reviving MTNL and BSNL, upgradation of the ESIS Hospitals in the city etc.

Residents applauded his work and said the hallmark of a good MP is one who is punctual, regularly participates in the general debates of the house, voices his constituency's concerns during debates and works to create and amend laws. Manoj Kotak has surely made his mark in all these things in his maiden year. :Great beginning to his parliamentary career," said another resident.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news