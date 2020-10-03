Mumbai: City records 2,440 new COVID-19 cases; death toll crosses 9,000-mark

Mumbai recorded more than 2,400 new cases and 42 COVID-related deaths on Friday, taking the city's fatality count beyond the 9,000-mark. Meanwhile, more than 15,000 cases and 400 fatalities were reported across Maharashtra.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), while Thane had 628 new cases, Navi Mumbai had 388 while all other districts had less than 350 each.

The state's recovery rate saw some progress as it increased to 78.91 per cent and while 13,294 patients were discharged in the state, 1,358 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery.



Mumbai's recovery rate remained steady at 82 per cent while the doubling rate dipped to 66 days. Among the COVID-19 patients who are being treated, while more than 57,000 of them are in Pune, 30,531 are in Thane and 28,602 in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state is steady at 2.65 per cent and till date, there have been 37,480 COVID-related deaths and 434 deaths due to other causes in the state.

There were 424 COVID-related deaths in the state as Panvel led with 87 followed by Mumbai and Satara with 42 each while Pune had 38. Health officials clarified that out of the total deaths, 272 occurred in the last 48 hours while 65 are from last week and the rest are from the week before that. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 42 deaths, 37 patients were suffering from other ailments while 31 deaths involved senior citizens.



BMC doctors conduct a swab test at Dhanji Devasi BMC school, Ghatkopar East, on Friday. Pic/ Sayyed Sameer Abedi

With a spike in cases, the city's daily growth rate increased to 1.06 per cent as the total count stands at more than 2.10 lakh cases. Ten administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and 13 wards have a growth rate above 1 per cent each.

Currently, R Central ward is leading with 1.49 per cent followed by H West and D wards. R Central ward has more than 2,400 active cases and 13 wards in the city have more than 1,000 cases each and five wards have more than 800 active cases each.

Among the administrative wards, G North continues to rank sixth and on Friday, Dharavi had 13 new cases while Dadar and Mahim had 60 and 26 cases each.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news