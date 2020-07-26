Mumbai: City's COVID-19 toll crosses 6,000 mark; state total over 3.26 lakh cases

Maharashtra recorded more than 9,000 cases for the second day in a row, as the total count crossed 3.6 lakh cases. Pune continues to be worst hit with 2,222 cases, followed by Mumbai with 1,080 cases. With 52 deaths, Mumbai's death count crossed the 6,000 mark on Saturday.

State health department officials reported 9,251 fresh cases in the state and majority of them were in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Apart from Mumbai, a high count was seen in Thane with 576 cases and Kalyan Dombivli with 451 cases. There are 1.45 lakh patients in the state, who are currently being treated, while 7,227 patients were discharged on Saturday. Among districts, Pune has the highest number of active cases with more than 46,000 cases, while Thane has 36,678 cases and Mumbai has 22,854 cases. The state's recovery rate increased to up to 56.55 per cent, while the city's recovery rate continues to be at 73 per cent.

There were 257 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the state and Pune continued to have the highest count with 62 deaths, followed by Mumbai with 52 deaths. In other districts, 12 deaths were reported each in Kalyan Dombivli, Thane, Solapur and Nashik, 10 in Pimpri Chinchwad, nine each in Navi Mumbai, Bhiwandi and Jalgaon, seven each in Vasai-Virar and Kolhapur, five each in Ulhasnagar and Ratnagiri, four in Aurangabad, three each in Raigad, Panvel, Sangli and Jalna, two each in Mira Bhayandar, Palghar, Dhule and Nanded. One death each was reported in Nandurbar, Sindhudurg, Beed, Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Nagpur and Wardha. The state's mortality rate stands at 3.65 per cent.

The average overall growth rate of the city now stands at 1.06 per cent and the doubling rate is 66 days. On Saturday, 617 patients were discharged after a full recovery. Civic officials said that among the 52 deaths, 40 patients were suffering from other ailments. Among the 10 wards that have a growth rate higher than the city's average, R Central has the highest rate with 2 per cent followed by D ward with 1.7 per cent. While G North continued to have the third highest number of cases, there was a spike in the number of cases, especially from residential areas like Dadar.

