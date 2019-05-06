Mumbai: Civic body plans to have barcodes on medicines

national

To address the issue of shortage of medicines in civic-run hospitals, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed to print barcodes on them. This will help curb illegal sale of medicines outside the hospital premises.

mid-day, in a series of articles, has highlighted how several civic-run hospitals are facing acute shortage of medicines. Recently, a supplier was black listed for his failure to provide medicines within a stipulated time period. In fact, former assistant commissioner of health, Dr Idzes Kundan had held an inquiry into the matter. However, despite this, the shortage is becoming a hurdle in the treatment of patients. Their relatives are being asked to buy medicines from outside.

Taking note of the crisis and to find a solution to it, the BMC has proposed the printing of barcodes on medicines. This will help keep track of procured medicines and the quantity used. If the department fails to trace the missing medicines, then they will understand that they have been supplied outside.

Dr Ashwini Joshi, additional commissioner of BMC, said, "We are trying to bring transparency in the purchase and sale of medicines. This will help keep track of procured medicines. Once the code of conduct is lifted, we will look into it." As mid-day reported in December, in September 2017, the BMC procured medicines worth Rs 46 crore for two years. Hospitals had ordered a stock of over 40 per cent more than the requirement. But the quota is over and hospitals across the city are in crisis. This is making people buy medicines that should have been provided free of cost at the civic-run hospitals.

