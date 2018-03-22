Mumbai: Civic worker crushed to death by a truck in Malad

The incident occurred in Malad and the man was dragged under the truckÃÂ¢ÃÂÃÂs wheel and was crushed to death



Representational Image

In a tragic incident a civic worker was crushed under the wheels of a truck after his shirt got entangled in it as it passed by. The incident occurred in Malad and the man was dragged under the truck’s wheel and was crushed to death. As per the police the incident took place at 7.45am am near the area where the man was on duty.

A police official said, "His shirt got entangled with the truck and he got dragged with it. He fell and came under the rear wheels. This was captured on a CCTV in the vicinity." The truck driver fled the spot, but was arrested and remanded to custody under 304A Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 134 A and B of the Motor Vehicles Act as reported by Hindustan Times

