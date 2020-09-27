Mumbai: Clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine begins at KEM, Nair hospitals

Three candidates in the age group of 25 to 45 were given the first trial dose of COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the Oxford University and AstraZeneca, on Saturday at the King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital. With this, the clinical trial of COVID-19 began in Mumbai. BYL Nair will start trials on Monday.

The candidates, all male, were selected after screening of 13 volunteers. They have undergone screening and RT-PCR tests to rule out COVID positivity or any other health issues. The vaccine induces a strong immune response within 14 days of the dose, and an antibody response within 28 days. "The volunteers will be checked regularly and within 29 days, a second dose will be given to them," said an official from the BMC.

While the screening process at both the hospitals had begun earlier, plans for clinical trials took a hit, after a participant became ill at the Oxford University, in the second week of September. Later, DCGI gave its nod to conduct the second and third phase of the trial.

