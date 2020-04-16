Mumbai: Close shave for trains as truck topples over rail line

The site of accident where the truck toppled

Rail traffic on the Panvel-Jasai section that goes to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) was affected after a truck container toppled on a road over bridge over the rail lines on Thursday morning.

Confirming the development, Central Railway (CR) spokesperson said that the incident occurred at about 8:30 am between Jasai and Dapoli section.

Freight traffic has been suspended on Jasai-Panvel route

Central Railway chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar elaborated, "Sanjay Thakur, keyman walking along the stretch, noticed the incident, who in turn immediately informed control rooms and suspended freight traffic on Jasai-Panvel route. It is resumed after ensuring all safety precautions."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news