Mumbai: CMO orders strict action in Aarey land-grab attempt

The state government recently scrapped the Metro carshed project at Aarey and reserved over 800 acres as forest. Pic/File

Hours after this newspaper exposed attempts by the land mafia to usurp forested patches inside Aarey Colony, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's office took a serious note of the alleged encroachment bid. Clear orders have been passed on to authorities to check the alleged unauthorised activity, said sources.

A government official who did not wish to be named said, "The CM's office has instructed the CEO of Aarey Milk Colony to make sure that no new encroachments come up in the area and if at all anyone is found constructing illegal houses, then a case should be registered against them."

In its December 28 report, mid-day highlighted that local contractors and other unscrupulous elements were offering to build houses on land surrounding local tribals' hutments with the promise of sharing half of the sale proceeds.

The report spurred action on the ground too. On Monday, local sources said, officials from the collector's office visited the area to check if there are any new encroachments there.

Aarey Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nathu Rathod said, "At regular intervals, our security department keeps taking action against encroachments. We would like to appeal to the tribals and people staying in Aarey that if someone contacts them to construct illegal houses then they should get in touch with our office and bring it to our notice so that we can register an offence against the land mafia or the contractor."

Locals said land mafia began approaching them after 808 acres of Aarey land was declared as forest two months ago.

