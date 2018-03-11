Mumbai: Coast guard helicopter crash lands near Nandgaon, female pilot injured

All four crew members of the ICG helicopter were rescued from the scene of the crash and flown back to the Naval Hospital INHS Asvini at Mumbai

A woman pilot was injured after an Indian Coast Guard helicopter crash landed near Nandgaon in Raigad district on Saturday. The Chetak helicopter frame number CG 803, belonging to the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), whilst on routine patrol off the coast south of Mumbai, crash landed six nautical miles North of Murud near Alibaug at 2.48 pm.

Murund tashildar Umesh Patil said, "Four crew members were seated in which one was a female pilot. These are meant for patrolling in coastal areas. Women pilot has sustained injuries while others have escape with minor injuries. An Indian Navy Seaking helicopter with a medical team was dispatched to aid the Coast Guard chopper after it made an emergency hard landing while conducting coastal surveillance 160 kms south of Mumbai at 2:40 pm. Three Chetak helicopters and an Air Force Mi 17 chopper were also part of the search operation.''

In the meantime a press note issued mentioned, "Responding swiftly, the Indian Navy launched two Chetak helicopters and a Seaking 'C' helicopter on a Search and Rescue mission and located the ICG helicopter. One ICG Chetak and an Air Force Mi 17 helicopter were also part of the search effort. All four crew members of the ICG helicopter were rescued from the scene of the crash and flown back to the Naval Hospital INHS Asvini at Mumbai. One ICG lady pilot has suffered injuries and is being treated at the naval hospital."

