BMC's coastal road project eats up 140-car parking lots in South Mumbai

Residents of Bhulabhai Desai Road appeal to authorities, but BMC unlikely to alter construction plans

The ongoing work for the Coastal Road project has taken away one of the parking spots used by locals

Residents of Bhulabhai Desai road have been parked into a problem, thanks to the BMC's Coastal Road project. The only two parking spaces, where about 140-odd vehicles can be parked, are no longer operational, partly because of construction work on the Rs 12,000-crore project. However, following a meeting on Monday between the local MLA, BMC officials and residents, the civic body has resolved to find a solution to the problem.

Residents alleged that due to construction work for the Coastal Road, BMC has taken over the parking lot outside Scandal Point while another one in a mall near the Mahalaxmi temple has been non-operational for months. The lack of parking space has thrown traffic out of gear in the area. Citizens visiting gardens and hospitals in the area would often park their vehicles at these spots, but now, with them gone, they are forced to park on the road and then face the added issue of their vehicles being clamped by the traffic police.



Who are now forced to park on the road. Pics/Pradeep Dhivar

Explaining the situation, Dr. Nilesh Baxi of the Breach Candy Welfare Group said, "There is absolutely no parking space available for us. The public parking lot near Tata Garden has been taken over by the Coastal Road and the one near Mahalaxmi temple is not operational as the car lift has not been repaired for the last two months. Despite many complaints to BMC, there are no provisions and the traffic police keeps clamping our vehicles." Meanwhile, on Monday, the local Member of Legislative Assembly Mangal Prabhat Lodha met BMC officials, including deputy municipal commissioner Rajiv Kuknoor, along with residents of Napean Sea road and Breach Candy among others to put forth these issues being faced by them.

BMC resolves to solve

The citizens raised their voice against the construction work stating how noise and pollution levels have been increasing due to the constant dumping of stones and work being done in the night-time. Another major issue they pointed out was regarding the alignment of the interchanges planned for the road. After the meeting, BMC has agreed to help resolve the residents' issues.



BMC's ongoing construction work in the area. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Mukul Mehra, secretary of Napean Sea Road Citizens' Forum who attended the meeting said, "At Monday's meeting organised by MLA Lodha, Mr Kuknoor agreed to form an informal working group consisting of one representative each from BMC, the residents of Breach Candy and the Nepean Sea Road Citizens Forum. The aim of this group would be to identify and consolidate the major issues facing the citizenry during the construction phase so BMC can attempt to find solutions for all stakeholders. We hope that this holistic approach by BMC can provide respite for everyone concerned very soon."

Lodha said, "I have asked the traffic authorities and BMC to ensure parking space is available for residents. BMC is working on how this can be done along with looking for a solution for other issues being faced by them." While Kuknoor was unavailable for comment, a senior civic official requesting anonymity, said, "The parking lot has been taken over as it was our property. Since there is no space available right now, giving alternate parking place on that road seems impossible, but the officers will still try and solve the issue."

About Tata Garden's greens...

BMC's ambitious project will also affect the Tata Garden by taking away its greenery. The cutting of 300 trees has been proposed for the interchanges on to Bhulabhai Desai road. The residents have said there is an alternative road for that, which they have recently submitted to BMC. The substitute road next to the garden is currently being used by BMC as a service road for carrying machines and reclamation, but the residents have now found out that a building is being constructed there.

Dr. Baxi, who has been fighting to save the garden from destruction and has presented an alternative plan, said, "Recently, we learnt that BMC is constructing a ground-plus-three-storey site office and that is why they have been avoiding our recommendation. If the road comes from here, then there will be no need to chop trees at all." A senior civic official not willing to be named, said, "According to several quality control norms involved with such a huge infrastructure project, an on-site office is important. It will not be a ground-plus-three-storey structure, but barely a ground-plus-two-storey one, and that too temporary. It will be demolished once work is completed."

