Mumbai: Coastal security gets permanent address

mumbai

Building being constructed on Mahim beach will soon help the force keep a watch on city's coast

The new coastal security headquarters in Mahim. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

The police's spanking new coastal security headquarters being constructed on Mahim beach, will soon help the force keep a watch on suspicious movements in the sea. The building will house the offices of the Special Inspector General of Police (coastal security) of Maharashtra police and Mumbai police DCP (port zone). The State Intelligence Department (SID) will also have an office in it.

Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Barve said the building will be the headquarters of the Marine police and cover the coastline of the city. "It is a ground-plus-two-storey building with a watchtower for scrutiny of the sea. The building will also have a special room for women in the force," a senior police officer said.

An IG-rank officer told mid-day that the officers deployed at the coastal security headquarters will be given 57 speedboats. "We have also roped in 5,000 fishermen and people who live around the coast into our Sagar Rakshak Dal," the officer added. A GPRS device will be installed in every boat and the officers at the headquarters will be able to monitor locations which will be displayed on their computer screens.

"We are also launching a helpline number, 1093, where citizens including fishermen can alert us if they notice any suspicious movement or anything unusual at sea," the officer said. There will also be amphibious boats. However, the number has not yet been decided. "We will also have combined operations called Sea Vigil with the Coast Guard and Indian Navy to simulate a situation like the 26/11 terror attacks to fight terrorists and to devise our SOPs," said the officer.

The building will be equipped with high-class infrastructure to withstand any kind of emergency. "There will be an operational Control Room which will be connected with teams of the Marine police patrolling the sea. This Control room will be equipped with the latest technology," he added. "Earlier the HQ was supposed to be inaugurated on August 15 by CM Devendra Fadnavis but it has been postponed indefinitely as the construction work is still underway," the officer said.

There will also be a special office dedicated to the State Intelligence Department (SID) in the building. The SID gathers inputs related to coastal security as well as possible terror activity on land through sea. They pass this information to the Mumbai police; now the coordination between the two branches will be easier.

