Mumbai: Colaba Causeway goes vocal for locals

The Colaba Causeway shopping strip near Regal Cinema is devoid of the frenzied crowds that frequented the area. Among the earlier crowds was a sizeable chunk of foreigners, alternating between the hawkers on the footpaths, to the shops half-hidden behind their wares.

Right now, as the government greenlights retail, hawkers stay off the pavements, which means for many, it is the first time in years that their storefronts will be clearly seen.

"There is 100 per cent visibility," said Haresh Hathiramani, of the Colaba Residents and Shopkeepers Association (CRSA) but, "We are waiting for footfalls." For years now, illegal hawkers and shopkeepers have been at loggerheads with the latter claiming the hawkers have affected business by obstructing their shopfronts, and at times blocking entrances. "We now await the locals," said Hathiramani who runs a well-known clothing retail store.

"We had a substantial number of Arabs during these months. The Arabs would buy long tunics, and clothing which had fine, exquisite embroidery. They were partial to Lucknowi work too. Yet, we did have locals too, through the year." Hathiramani, whose father started this store in 1949, has been working there for 35 years.

He said, "We have seen lean times in the Great Depression in 1993. Buyers disappeared after the Mumbai 2008 terror attack, demonetisation was tough, but I have never seen a period like this."

Fear factor

Rahul Bhatia, at his store selling Indian wear used to have, "Buyers from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). We also had many customers from all over Africa," said Bhatia adding, "They used to shop for weddings and functions for back home. I have to look at the online avenue now, and see how we can cater to locals, with some change in strategy, maybe."

For Mohit Jain, whose 50-year-old store retails bedsheets and towels, there is one clear reason locals are not making their way into stores: "It is the fear factor," he said. "I do get calls from people asking for towels and bedsheets to be home delivered. I call these semi-essential goods. Currently, people are washing their towels more frequently than before because of the awareness of hygiene, bed sheets are being changed often. I always had a larger local buyer base, than foreigners. I believe, we Indians are shopaholics. Once we step out, we will buy. People have been hit hard economically, but there is a segment of people who are getting a full salary. They have saved considerably and will spend if they get a deal. The anxiety is a stumbling block though," he stated.

Indian tourists

Faisal Khatri, a toy shop owner, whose enterprise is 60 years old said, "This crowded plaza is deserted today. It is so thinly populated that walking down the Causeway without being hassled by hawkers and bumping into people will actually be pleasurable and safe.

We had many tourists here as customers but we need to now accept they will not be here for at least three to six months. The buying balance had changed at this iconic shopping strip years ago in fact. With so many branded stores, Indians formed a big buyer base too."

Jeetendra Pujary, owner of a wine shop and fast food restaurant, said, "It is not just foreigners but Indian tourists too, so many from other states, here to look at the Gateway of India, who used to be my customers. Today I get orders for delivery in my wine shop. Yet, all my staffers have returned home, so I am hard-pressed to deliver these orders," he finished.

