Mumbai: Colaba cops rummage through Mehak's social media accounts

Two days after filing an FIR against Mehak Mirza Prabhu for holding a 'Free Kashmir' banner during the #OccupyGateway movement, the Colaba police have started rummaging through her social media accounts to check whether or not she supports separatism.

The police said they are investigating each and every detail about her as they need to understand what her intention was when she held up that banner at the protest. They are also trying to figure out if she brought the banner to the Gateway of India or someone else did.

"We don't know what her intentions were and under what context she was holding the 'Free Kashmir' banner. These things need to be taken seriously and that's why we have registered the FIR," an IPS officer told mid-day.

"Her social media accounts and YouTube videos will be examined thoroughly and we will also check if she has ever written or shared any content that is similar to the message on the placard. An arrest will be made following the investigation," the officer added.

More may face FIR

The police said they will also examine the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area and the interviews given to TV news channels during the protest. "If anyone else drew those placards or brought it to the location or if other participants carried the same placard, then their names will be added to the FIR," the officer said.

Following massive controversy on social media over her picture with the placard, the Mumbai police had, on Monday, registered an FIR against Mehak under Section 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) of the IPC at the Colaba police station.

Prabhu, whose original name is Tejal and who uses her pen name 'Mehak Mirza' on social media accounts, recorded her statement before the Colaba police station and reiterated that the message only meant the end of restrictions in Kashmir. Prabhu earlier on Wednesday deleted her Facebook and Instagram accounts after being trolled and abused over the placard. mid-day tried to contact Prabhu but her phone was switched off.

