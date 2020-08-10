Mumbai College Admissions 2020: University reopens registration link for UG courses

A day after releasing the first merit list for undergraduate courses, the Mumbai University reopened its pre-admission link for students who could not apply due to the ongoing lockdown or poor internet connectivity due to the heavy rains across Maharashtra.

Students can log on to mum.digitaluniversity.ac for pre-admission registration.

According to Hindustan Times, the university took this move adhering to complaints received from students about not being able to apply for admissions due to various reasons.

A spokesperson of the university was quoted as saying, “The university stands firm on its motto that no student should be deprived of education. With the current situation, students have complained about not being able to apply for admission due to various reasons. These students can now complete the process.”

A circular issued by the university on Friday mentioned that the registration link will be functional from August 7 to August 14 till 6 pm. “MU further clarifies that students who register for admissions in the current phase will not be eligible for entry into the upcoming second and third merit lists, but instead will be eligible for admissions after the three merit lists are out post-August 21,” the circular read.

The university had released its first merit list for admission to the colleges under its affiliation on August 6 in which cut off percentages were higher for this year. The second merit list will be out on August 11 and the third merit list will be released on August 17.

The report said that, due to the current situation, the university has asked students to submit a declaration letter with their pre-admission application form to the allotted college to confirm their admissions.

Meanwhile, colleges have been asked to provide provisional admission to students based on the certificates given by them and confirm the admission after they submit the hard copy of their mark sheets and other documents.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news