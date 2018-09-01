Mumbai: College refuses to admit students allotted seats under FCFS system

national

Authorities say those who have scored below 87% are not eligible for admissions

Parents refuse to leave the college till their wards are given admission

Parents of 11 students, who have been allotted seats at N M College on first-come-first-serve (FCFS) basis as part of the ongoing process of centralised admission system of the First Year of Junior College (FYJC), are a harassed lot, because the college refuses to admit their wards on the ground that they don't qualify for it. However, the parents have sat on a dharna at the college premises, refusing to leave till the students were admitted.



Violation of norms

Speaking to mid-day, Ajay Didwania, father of Parth Didwania, who has scored 83 per cent marks in his Board exams, said, "This is complete violation of the admission regulations. If they didn't want to admit students, then they shouldn't have included their seats in the system. In the FCFS round, we get to see the list of colleges that have vacant seats online. Students awaiting admission can click on the colleges of their choice. We followed the same process and were allotted N M College. First

the authorities kept us waiting till 5 pm, then they refused to admit the students saying they weren't eligible for it."

Another parent, Pravesh Sharma said, "Now the college authorities are saying that the candidates with less than 87 per cent marks won't be given admission, but in the FCFS round any candidate who has scored above 35 per cent and hasn't got a seat can apply."

When contacted, Rajendra Ahire, deputy director of education, said that he was shocked to hear the development. "The college cannot deny admission after seats have been allotted under FCFS. There is no cut-off merit for this round. I will enquire about the matter." Even after repeated attempts to contact Gomathi Iyer, vice-principal of the college, she could not be reached for comments.

