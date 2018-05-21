Mumbai: Colleges to conduct Law Faculty exams for four years

According to a decision taken by Vice-Chancellor Dr Suhas Pednekar, Mumbai University will only conduct the final year examinations



In a relief for the students of Mumbai University's Law Faculty, from the summer 2018 session law colleges would be conducting the examinations for all years except the final one, which would be held by the varsity.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Suhas Pednekar took the decision on Saturday after a meeting with the principals and professors of affiliated law colleges. After months of chaos over delay in declaring results, examination dates and lack of evaluators, the new development would help in reducing the burden on the university. Moreover, authorities of all the colleges believe that the evaluation process would now be much smoother and faster.

According to the varsity's decision, colleges would conduct examinations for the first four years, which includes semester I to VIII, while the university would hold the semester IX and X examinations. Speaking to mid-day, Vinod Malale, deputy registrar and PRO of MU's examination section, said, "The varsity will prepare the time-table and provide question papers, but the colleges will conduct the examinations, evaluate the papers and declare the results. This system will come into force from the summer 2018 session."

"Several law colleges depend a lot on visiting faculty. That is why there is always a dearth of professors for the evaluation process. Sometimes even the permanent faculty members end up checking the papers. This problem has always delayed the evaluation process," said a senior varsity official.

Reacting to the varsity's decision, Dr Srividya Jayakumar, principal of Thane Law College, said, "As the number of law colleges have increased, it was important to take this decision. This new system will also make on-screen-marking optional for the college-level evaluations. This means that even the visiting faculty will be able to check the papers. It will also not delay the process of declaring results."

