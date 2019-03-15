Mumbai: Comatose 10-year-old in fight for her life at Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General hospital

national

Tanishka Kadam was to undergo bone marrow transplant for aplastic anemia, but collapsed with intracerebral haemorrhage before; father, whose kidney transplant failed, needs dialysis; mother who donated him the organ, only earning member in family

Tanishka Kadam undergoing treatment at LTMG Hospital

Like every other girl her age, Tanishka Kadam led a normal life. But after January 26, all this changed when she was diagnosed with aplastic anaemia. Their parents were waiting for her older sister's SSC exam to get over, so that she could donate bone marrow to her.

But two weeks ago, Tanishka, 10, collapsed with intracerebral haemorrhage (ICH) and has since been admitted to the intensive critical care unit (ICCU) of LTMG Hospital in a comatose state. While the internal bleeding has stopped, there is a swelling in her brain and she continues to be critical.

Her father Pramod, 40, is already under stress as he quit his job due to health issues. He has to undergo dialysis thrice a week after the kidney donated by his wife Jyoti, 40, was rejected by his body. They are dependent on Jyoti, who draws monthly Rs 10,000. The family is praying for divine intervention.



'Platelet count fell'

Pramod said, "Tanishka, a class V student, was normal with no health issues ever. On January 26, when she returned from her school picnic, she complained of rashes on her hands and legs. Our local doctor advised a blood test and found that her platelet count had drastically fallen to 8,000 per microlitre. Our physician advised us to get her admitted in a hospital."

At Sion hospital she was diagnosed with aplastic anaemia and advised a bone marrow transplant. "The doctors said the siblings would be the best match, and we were waiting for her elder sister, Tanaya's SSC exam, to get over. Even the surgery date was planned for last week of March."

According to Pramod, on February 27, in the morning Tanishka suddenly collapsed at their house in Ghatkopar (W). They rushed her to LTMG hospital where doctors diagnosed ICH. The neurosurgeons wanted to operate on her to remove a clot in the brain, but after a CT scan, this was put on hold, he said. A doctor said, "The child is better than before though she remains critical and unconscious. We are monitoring her condition."

Issue of money

The family has spent nearly a lakh on treatment. Pramod is worried about raising more money for it, and hopes their daughter survives.

